Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Date, Where To Watch In US, Head-To-Head & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Old foes Manchester City and Liverpool will renew hostilities on Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Read on to learn all the key info about the exhilarating encounter.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Date, Time & Venue

Premier League leaders Manchester City will welcome second-placed Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium for the highly-anticipated showdown this Saturday (November 25). The game will kick off at 12.30 PM local and 7:30 AM ET. Fans in the Pacific Time Zone (PT) must get up bright and early to catch the game at 4:30 AM.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Where To Watch In The US

Manchester City and Liverpool supporters in the United States do not have many options when it comes to the coverage of this particular game, with only Peacock officially streaming it.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Form Guide And Head-To-Head

Manchester City, who are aiming for their fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, have been in excellent form this season. The Cityzens have played 12 league games so far, winning nine, losing twice, and drawing once. They have scored a league-high 32 goals so far.

Pep Guardiola’s side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-4 draw with Chelsea on Matchday 11. They put their noses in front thrice over the course of the game but failed to keep the Blues out.

Liverpool, too, have been on the money this season, emerging as a serious title contender following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Playing 12 matches, Jurgen Klopp’s boys have won eight times, drawn thrice, and lost once. The Reds, who sit only a point behind City (28 to 27), have conceded just 10 goals in the division. No team in the division have conceded fewer.

In their previous outing on Matchday 12, Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford. Mohamed Salah captured all the headlines, courtesy of his impressive brace.

According to Evening Standard, Liverpool and Manchester City have met a total of 224 times over the years. City have won 60 times, Liverpool 108 times, and there have been 56 draws. In the two team’s last meeting at the Etihad Stadium, City emerged emphatic victors, sealing a 4-1 win.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Prediction

Manchester City are a force to be reckoned with, especially in their backyard. However, considering Erling Haaland, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, and Ederson are all major doubts for the game, it is difficult to declare them favorites against an in-form Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit, too, have a couple of injury concerns in Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch, but the pair are expected to recover in time for Saturday. Keeping all factors in mind, we are predicting a 1-1 draw at the Etihad on Matchday 13.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
