Manchester City vs Fulham live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Pep Guardiola’s dominant Manchester City side welcomes Championship high-flyers, Fulham, to the Etihad Stadium in an FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Fulham live stream

Are you looking for a Manchester City vs Fulham live stream?

Manchester City vs Fulham preview

Manchester City are unbeaten in nine games in all comps and unbeaten in 14 domestically. As a part of this recent great run of form, Pep Guardiola’s team saw off a spirited Swindon Town, 4-1, in the third round.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, and Cole Palmer were enough to see City through to the fourth round at Swindon’s expense, though Harry McKirdy did at least grab a consolation goal for the home fans at the County Ground.

In their most recent outing, however, City did drop two points away at Southampton. City equalized through defender but Aymeric Laporte but Kyle Walker-Peters stunning opener helped the Saints claim a share of the spoils, ending City’s eight-game run of wins in the process.

Despite dropping points in their last match before the International break, the reigning EPL champions will be full of confidence when welcoming Fulham to the Etihad. At their home ground, Guardiola’s side has won its last eight consecutive matches.

Fulham, too, saw their winning run come to an end just prior to the international break. Against Blackpool, Marco Silva’s team struggled to a 1-1 draw. As so often happens, 28-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was first to trouble the scoresheet but Josh Bowler equalized in the second half for the visitors.

Despite dropping points vs Blackpool, Silva’s Fulham have still taken 12 points from the last 15 available to them and are still five points clear at the top of the Championship table, with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

In the third round of the FA Cup, Fulham eliminated Bristol City after extra time thanks to a late strike from winger Harry Wilson.

In recent times, Silva’s side hasn’t tended to fare so well in the fourth round of the FA Cup, though, and have been eliminated at this stage in two successive seasons – one of which came at the hands of Man City (4-0) in 2019-20.

Despite the great run of league form and the deserved win against Bristol City in the last round, there’s no doubting that Fulham are up against it away vs the reigning Premier League Champions:

City have beaten Fulham in 11 straight head-to-head games, and, in the last seven games between the two sides, the combined score is City 21-0 Fulham, too – just to give you an idea of the gulf in class.

When does Manchester City vs Fulham kick off?

Manchester City vs Fulham kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 5 at the Etihad Arena, Manchester.

Manchester City vs Fulham team news

Manchester City team news

Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez has returned to the City squad following the Africa Cup of Nations and is expected to play a part against Fulham. But, after returning late from duties with Brazil, neither Ederson nor Gabriel Jesus are expected to feature for Guardiola’s Blues.

With Ederson likely to be rested, Zack Steffen is likely to feature between the sticks for City following a good performance vs Swindon in the previous round.

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Fulham team news

Liverpool loanee Neco Williams could be in line for his Fulham debut vs Manchester City, while former Liverpool winger, Harry Wilson, and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who have both missed games due to illness recently, featured vs Blackpool at the weekend and are expected to start. So, too, is Ivan Cavaleiro who has been suffering from a light groin strain.

Not such good news for Terence Kongolo, however: the defender is unlikely to feature due to injury.

Fulham possible starting XI:

Gazzaniga; Williams, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan; Reed, Cairney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

