Soccer

Manchester City Transfer News: EPL Holders Offer 33-Year-Old Star Improved Contract Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

Premier League holders Manchester City have reportedly tabled an improved renewal offer for star defender Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have improved their renewal offer for Walker, possibly to fend off interest from German champions Bayern. The Bavarians have reportedly been chasing the 33-year-old since the end of the 2022-23 season but have not made much progress over the summer.

Manchester City eager to keep Kyle Walker with improved contract

Following City’s improved offer, Walker must decide whether or not he wishes to remain in Manchester or opt for a new challenge in Germany. Shedding light on Walker’s transfer saga, Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Understand Manchester City have now offered new contract to Kyle Walker, as the proposal has been improved.

“Kyle Walker has to decide between Bayern move with Tuchel pushing… or new deal at Man City.”

Bernardo Silva “close to extending” Manchester City stay

Romano also issued a bulletin on attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has reportedly been on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)‘s radar for a few months. The Italian added:

“Same process as Bernardo Silva who’s close to extending his contract.”

Both Walker and Silva pitched in with important displays to take Manchester City to a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season. The right-back put in a heroic shift over the course of the campaign, appearing in 39 matches across competitions and providing an assist. His performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals was especially noteworthy.

Silva, on the other hand, spearheaded Manchester City’s creative department alongside Kevin De Bruyne. Playing 55 games across competitions, Silva recorded seven goals and eight assists.

The two players joined the Cityzens in the same transfer window, signing for them in the summer of 2017. Over the last six years, Walker has taken part in 255 games for City across competitions, clocking six goals and 18 assists. Portugal ace Silva, meanwhile, has played 307 times, recording 55 goals and 59 assists.

The pair, who have won five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy together at the Etihad Stadium, see their current contracts expire in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer

LATEST Manchester City Transfer News: EPL Holders Offer 33-Year-Old Star Improved Contract Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  47min
Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos
Soccer
What’s Next For Sergio Ramos? Analyzing The Real Madrid Icon’s Potential Destinations After PSG Stint
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Confident, technically immaculate, and headstrong, Sergio Ramos is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in soccer history. After making a name for himself at his boyhood club Sevilla,…

Harry Kane is the leading active goalscorer in the Premier League right now
Soccer
“I’ll be stunned” – Gary Neville Does Not Think Tottenham Hotspur Star Harry Kane Will Leave Premier League This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed he does not see Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich this summer. The Englishman believes his countryman would rather stay in…

Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils Reject Bids For Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
cristiano ronaldo man utd 2021 22 1igkqrnoghs7815ohe8w10jz4g
Soccer
“Without the team, he was nothing” – Former Manchester United Coach Reveals How He Taught Cristiano Ronaldo The Importance of Teamwork
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Plot Move For Bayern Munich Starlet To Complete Midfield Revamp – Reports
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 7 2023
La Liga President Javier Tebas
Soccer
La Liga’s Fall From Grace: Spanish League Outspent By Five Soccer Leagues This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arrow to top