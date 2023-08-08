Manchester City Transfer News: EPL Holders Offer 33-Year-Old Star Improved Contract Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Premier League holders Manchester City have reportedly tabled an improved renewal offer for star defender Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have improved their renewal offer for Walker, possibly to fend off interest from German champions Bayern. The Bavarians have reportedly been chasing the 33-year-old since the end of the 2022-23 season but have not made much progress over the summer.

Manchester City eager to keep Kyle Walker with improved contract

Following City’s improved offer, Walker must decide whether or not he wishes to remain in Manchester or opt for a new challenge in Germany. Shedding light on Walker’s transfer saga, Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Understand Manchester City have now offered new contract to Kyle Walker, as the proposal has been improved.

“Kyle Walker has to decide between Bayern move with Tuchel pushing… or new deal at Man City.”

Bernardo Silva “close to extending” Manchester City stay

Romano also issued a bulletin on attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has reportedly been on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)‘s radar for a few months. The Italian added:

“Same process as Bernardo Silva who’s close to extending his contract.”

Both Walker and Silva pitched in with important displays to take Manchester City to a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season. The right-back put in a heroic shift over the course of the campaign, appearing in 39 matches across competitions and providing an assist. His performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals was especially noteworthy.

Silva, on the other hand, spearheaded Manchester City’s creative department alongside Kevin De Bruyne. Playing 55 games across competitions, Silva recorded seven goals and eight assists.

The two players joined the Cityzens in the same transfer window, signing for them in the summer of 2017. Over the last six years, Walker has taken part in 255 games for City across competitions, clocking six goals and 18 assists. Portugal ace Silva, meanwhile, has played 307 times, recording 55 goals and 59 assists.

The pair, who have won five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy together at the Etihad Stadium, see their current contracts expire in June 2025.