Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson goaded by City fan after 4-1 derby drubbing

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was subjected to some brutal taunting by a Manchester City fan after watching his former side capitulate to a 4-1 defeat in the derby on Sunday.

League leaders City strolled to victory at the Etihad thanks to two goals each from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, completing their first Premier League ‘double’ over the Red Devils since the 2018-19 campaign.

Ferguson, who turns 81 later this year, was in attendance and unsurprisingly looked less than pleased with the scoreline.

The retired manager, who won 13 league titles and countless other trophies during his 26-year reign at Old Trafford, was spotted leaving the ground afterwards by jubilant City fans.

And one supporter in particular took it upon himself to remind Fergie of some of his own words as he looked to make a quick exit.

Back in 2009 when United were the dominant force in the city, a journalist has asked him whether he could ever envisage Manchester United being underdogs in the derby.

“Not in my lifetime,” had responded a cocky Ferguson.

And those words were fired back at him followed by the disrespectful supporter shouting “City.. City.. City!”.

Ferguson kept his cool and didn’t engage with the fan. The supporter was condemned for his actions on social media, with one Reddit user writing: “Harassing an 80-year-old man, really tough guy that City fan.”

Manchester City even have a banner directly quoting Ferguson’s word in their stadium.

He also famously described City as United’s ‘noisy neighbours’ back in 2009 when they had recently been taken over by Sheikh Mansour and were aiming to knock Premier League champions United off their perch.

Since stepping down as manager, Ferguson remains an influential figure at United, and still currently sits on the board of directors.

But times have been hard at Old Trafford in the last decade or so with trophies far harder to come by than during Fergie’s incredible reign.

The Red Devils have only lifted three major trophies in the last eight-and-a-half years: the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League.