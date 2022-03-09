Countries
Man City vs Sporting Lisbon Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 204/1 Champions League shot

MANCHESTER CITY annihilated Sporting Lisbon 5-0 with a devastating display of attacking football in the first leg of this tie but will want to impress once again in front of their home fans at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola will certainly rest some of his players with one eye of retaining their Premier League title however, but we will take this into account with our Champions League bet builder.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon Bet Builder Free Bet 

Bet builders are a way to massively increase the amount you win, depending on the amount of legs you add to your bet builder.

Sign up to Paddy Power below and back our Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon Bet Builder and you’ll get your money back in cash if it loses.

If you put £20 on and it wins then you’ll get a return of £4098.08 which is a great way to cap off a Tuesday evening.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon Bet Builder Tips

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer @ 9/5 with Paddy Power

One for the future, City have high hopes for Cole Palmer who scored his first Champions League goal for the club in the 5-1 win over Club Brugge last October. The attacking midfielder should be given a start and he will be looking to repay Guardiola by finding the net once more.

Oleksandr Zinchenko anytime assist @ 11/2 with Paddy Power

Joao Cancelo is likely to be rested so Oleksandr Zinchenko should be given a rare start. The Ukraine international has two assists so far this season and will be bombing forward down the left wing in his quest for more.

Paulinho shown a card @ 11/4 with Paddy Power

The right back is on loan from Manchester City with Sporting and often when players play against their parent clubs they try too hard to get noticed. That’s the logic behind why I think Porro with find himself in the book. That combined with the fact that he’s already been shown 10 yellow cards in 26 games this season.

Pedro Porro shown a card @ 3/1 with Paddy Power

Despite Guardiola being expected to make a raft of changes, City will likely still dominate possession, much to the frustration of Sporting. Paulinho barely got a kick in the first leg but might go out of his way to lay a marker down here, probably by kicking someone. The tetchy striker has racked up 11 yellows so far this season, let’s hope he makes it 12 at the Etihad.

If all four legs of this Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon bet builder come in then we will be heading into the second half of the week Tuesday night £4098.08 better off!

And if it doesn’t? Well then you get your £20 stake back as cash if our Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon Bet Builder loses.

Paddy Power Bet Builder offer

Need another reason to sign up to Paddy Power apart from their excellent welcome offer?

Well if you are a new or existing customer, you can take advantage of their Bet Builder offer which means you get your money back as a free bet up to £10 if one leg of your same-game-multi lets you down.

Customers can qualify for 1 Bet Builder Free Bet If 1 Leg Lets You Down per day up to £/€10. The free bets will be credited by 12pm the following day.

