Man City vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 13/5 Shot

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and the Reds will be looking to overtake the league leaders with the win at Etihad on Sunday.

Liverpool are currently trailing Manchester City by just a single point and this is a golden opportunity for them to climb to the top of the table with a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s men cannot afford to drop points here if they want to win the Premier League title this season and it remains to be seen whether the visitors can step up and deliver.

Liverpool are in impressive form right now having won the last 10 Premier League matches and they will be full of confidence and momentum heading into this contest.

Manchester City have had an impressive season so far but they have dropped points in recent weeks and the home side will have to be careful against their title rivals.

The league leaders are certainly the favourites heading into this contest and they have lost just one of the last six matches against Liverpool across all competitions.

Furthermore, they have been very difficult to beat at home. Manchester City have won eight of their last nine Premier League matches at the Etihad stadium.

The home side will be expected to edge this contest and pick up all three points.

21 goals have been scored in the last six meetings between these two sides and Sunday’s clash is likely to be another high scoring contest.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the two top scorers in the Premier League so far and they have the quality to create a considerable number of chances against each other.

Manchester City and Liverpool are undoubtedly the two best attacking teams in the country right now and both sides will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Five of the last six meetings between these two sides have seen both teams get on the scoresheet and this one is unlikely to be any different.

Neither side prefer to sit back and defend and they will look to outscore each other.

