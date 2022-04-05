Man City vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 19/1 Shot

Manchester City will be looking to extend the recent unbeaten run with a win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

The two sides will be desperate to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition and it is important for them to pick up a positive result in the first leg.

The Premier League side have been formidable at home this season and they will be the favourites heading into the game.

However, Atletico Madrid are on a six-match winning streak and they managed to beat Premier League side Manchester United in the last round. The away side will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Diego Simeone certainly has the tactical ability and the personnel to grind out a vital win here and Manchester City will have to be at their best in order to pick up a home win.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder Free Bet

New members can get £20 in bets with a £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up.

Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder Tips

Man City to win 2-0 @9/2 with Virgin Bet

Manchester City have been scoring freely in the Premier League in the Champions League this season and they will be hoping to get past a well organised Atletico defence this week as well.

They have scored 23 goals in 8 Champions League matches so far this season and they have 70 goals in the Premier League.

Under 2.5 goals @19/20 with Virgin Bet

Atletico Madrid are in fine form right now having picked up six wins from the last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to keep three clean sheets in that time as well.

Diego Simeone’s side have a reputation of being solid at the back and it wouldn’t be surprising if the away side managed to grind out a clean sheet here. They have managed to keep a clean sheet in two of their last three outings including one at Old Trafford.

Riyad Mahrez to score anytime @13/10 with Virgin Bet

Mahrez is in outstanding form right now having picked up seven goals and an assist from his last 10 outings. Bet on the Algerian to score anytime.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid Bet Builder Tip @ 19/1 with Virgin Bet

Manchester City are favourites to win here and Riyad Mahrez to score first seems like a potential winner. Bet on the home side to win 2-0 with Mahrez scoring first.