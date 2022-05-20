Countries
Home News man city vs aston villa 22 may 2022

Man City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Boxing Day Football Acca Foden De Bruyne

Man City host Aston Villa on the final day of the season, with the Premier League title in touching distance. With that in mind we have put together our top tips and predictions using 888sport.

Man City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips & Predictions

Man City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Man City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips – over 4.5 goals @ 5/2 on 888Sport

Man City at home usually equals lots of goals in the game, and we are backing over 4.5 goals altogether in this game.

They know the job ahead of them in this one, and will be keen to get the job done in some style.

Aston Villa offer their own threat but City are a team like no other we have seen in the Premier league before.

Man City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Man City vs Aston Villa Prediction – 5-1 final score @ 25/1 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 5-1 win for Man City.

Like we said, we are expecting goals and 5-1 at 25/1 is too tempting to us.

City will be in full attacking flow with the title just one win away. Kevin De Bruyne has been amazing form in recent weeks, and he will be pulling the strings from the middle of the park.

Man City vs Aston Villa Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Man City 2/13
Draw 32/5
Aston Villa 15/1

 

