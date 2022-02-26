Mallorca vs Valencia live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Mallorca host Valencia in the Spanish league this weekend and they will be looking to boost their survival hopes with a home win.
Mallorca vs Valencia live stream
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Mallorca vs Valencia Preview
The home side have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks and they have picked up two wins from their last three league matches. However, they are far from safe in terms of relegation and they will have to keep picking up points in order to ensure their place in the competition next season.
Meanwhile, Valencia are going through a dismal run of form and they have lost four and drawn two of their last six league matches.
When does Mallorca vs Valencia kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Mallorca vs Valencia kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Son Moix.
Mallorca vs Valencia Team News
Mallorca team news
Mallorca will be without the services of Iddrisu Baba, Dominic Greif and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta because of injuries.
Mallorca predicted line-up vs Valencia: Rico; Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Olivan; Kubo, Sevilla, Sanchez, Rodriguez; Muriqi, Angel
Valencia team news
Valencia are without Jasper Cillessen, Thierry Correia due to injuries. Toni Lato is suspended.
Valencia predicted line-up vs Mallorca: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Vazquez; Soler, Guillamon, Moriba, Gil; Guedes, Duro
