Malik Cunningham is trying to make Baltimore’s 53-man roster as a WR in 2024

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, Malik Cunningham went undrafted out of Louisville. Eventually, the QB was signed by the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old spent time on the Patriots practice squad for most of the season. Cunningham appeared in one game for New England. 

However, the Ravens signed Malik Cunningham from New England’s practice squad in 2023. Since then, Cunningham has been with Baltimore. Last season, he appeared in one game regular season game for the Ravens. Baltimore told Cunningham they did not have room for him at QB. However, he’s been working out at WR this offseason and through camp. Does the undrafted QB have a chance at making the Ravens’ 53-man roster as a WR?

Will Malik Cunningham earn a roster spot for the Ravens in 2024 as a WR?


During his college career, Malik Cunnigham played five seasons at Louisville. He’s a gifted athlete as a passer and runner. His best season was his 2022 campaign with 2,941 passing yards and 19 touchdowns through the air. Additionally, Cunningham rushed for another 1,031 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns that season. Despite his talent, Cunningham went undrafted in 2023 and ended up being signed by the New England Patriots.

The undrafted rookie saw time as a QB and WR for the Parios during the preseason. That was his first chance to show that he has the potential to be a WR in the NFL. However, he spent most of the season on New England’s practice squad and never played WR in a regular season game. Cunningham was picked up by the Ravens and they’re giving him an opportunity this offseason to make the team as a WR. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Munken have given Cunningham individual attention on the practice field. They see something in the QB turned WR.

At WR, the Ravens could use some extra depth in 2024. That could be Malik Cunningham’s opportunity to make the roster. Their top three wideouts heading into next season are Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, and Rashod Bateman. After that, the depth for Baltimore starts to fall off. Cunningham needs to impress the Ravens as a WR throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not a 0% chance that he’s going to make the 53-man roster but it’s going to be an uphill battle. Can the 25-year-old defy the odds and make the transition from NFL QB to WR in 2024?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
