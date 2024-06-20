In 2023, Malik Cunningham went undrafted out of Louisville. Eventually, the QB was signed by the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old spent time on the Patriots practice squad for most of the season. Cunningham appeared in one game for New England.

However, the Ravens signed Malik Cunningham from New England’s practice squad in 2023. Since then, Cunningham has been with Baltimore. Last season, he appeared in one game regular season game for the Ravens. Baltimore told Cunningham they did not have room for him at QB. However, he’s been working out at WR this offseason and through camp. Does the undrafted QB have a chance at making the Ravens’ 53-man roster as a WR?

Will Malik Cunningham earn a roster spot for the Ravens in 2024 as a WR?

Former #Patriots QB/WR Malik Cunningham putting in some work at receiver during the Baltimore Ravens mandatory minicamp (IG: malikc_3) pic.twitter.com/AmIXIrRSqJ — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) June 12, 2024



During his college career, Malik Cunnigham played five seasons at Louisville. He’s a gifted athlete as a passer and runner. His best season was his 2022 campaign with 2,941 passing yards and 19 touchdowns through the air. Additionally, Cunningham rushed for another 1,031 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns that season. Despite his talent, Cunningham went undrafted in 2023 and ended up being signed by the New England Patriots.

The undrafted rookie saw time as a QB and WR for the Parios during the preseason. That was his first chance to show that he has the potential to be a WR in the NFL. However, he spent most of the season on New England’s practice squad and never played WR in a regular season game. Cunningham was picked up by the Ravens and they’re giving him an opportunity this offseason to make the team as a WR. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Munken have given Cunningham individual attention on the practice field. They see something in the QB turned WR.

Ravens practice has ended. Malik Cunningham with another good practice. Just doing a lot of small things right. Caught almost everything He did have one drop today, but so did six others… a lot of balls hit the grass, be it in 7s and 11s. — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) June 6, 2024

At WR, the Ravens could use some extra depth in 2024. That could be Malik Cunningham’s opportunity to make the roster. Their top three wideouts heading into next season are Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, and Rashod Bateman. After that, the depth for Baltimore starts to fall off. Cunningham needs to impress the Ravens as a WR throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not a 0% chance that he’s going to make the 53-man roster but it’s going to be an uphill battle. Can the 25-year-old defy the odds and make the transition from NFL QB to WR in 2024?