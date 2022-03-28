Madrid and PSG on a warpath yet again

It appears that the animosity between Real Madrid and PSG has only just begun and Kylian Mbappe might not be the only source of conflict.

PSG and Real Madrid…..quite the hate story for the ages!

If Barcelona seemed to be PSG’s main rival in Spain, the situation has changed a lot in recent months. From now on, the Iberian enemy is none other than Real Madrid. Since last summer and the Kylian Mbappé soap opera, then the Super League affair and this double confrontation which annoyed Nasser al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo, the relationship between the two sides, which was for a time rather fluid or even friendly, is now very tense.

And everything indicates that this will continue for a good while, in particular because the Ile-de-France and the Madrid residents are likely to be squaring off for two players during the transfer window.

First of all, there is the Paul Pogba case, with the Frenchman in the sights of the two clubs. And according to the daily Marca, it is PSG who are in pole position. “An attack that makes you want, but that’s not enough,” explains the Spanish newspaper, which adds that the Parisian management is aware that it must strengthen its midfield.

PSG would therefore be the best placed team to enlist the World Cup winner at the time of writing, and that’s not all. The two teams are also trying to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni. A second case which risks creating even more tension, since it is considered strategic for the two teams. The outlet values ​​the player at 60 million euros.

Moreover, if the Monaco man goes to Madrid or PSG, 20% of the transfer fee will end up in the coffers of the Girondins de Bordeaux where he developed. It remains to be seen where the player will want to play, but one thing is certain, both the Santiago Bernabéu and the Parc des Princes are reaching out to him.