Los Angeles Lakers Plan On Playing Anthony Davis In Their Final Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on playing Anthony Davis in their final back-to-back of the 2023 season.

The Lakers have been leaning on Davis ever since LeBron James has been out with foot injury. AD has also had his slew of injuries this season, but besides all that, Davis is having another solid season. He is averaging 25.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Davis was the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky. He was originally drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded in a blockbuster deal before the 2019-2020 season.

Davis has yet to play in a back-to-back set this season so it is a good sign that the Lakers trust in his health going forward to do so. The Lakers are currently sitting at 10th place in the Western Conference. If the season ended today they would be in the play-in tournament. They are still only 2.5 games behind the current six seed in the Dallas Mavericks.If the Lakers keep playing like this without LeBron then they might set themselves up to be the sixth seed.

The team has gotten a lot better since the trade deadline. They acquired DeAngelo Russell and Malik Beasley from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both have contributed and seem to fit nicely. In his second stint with the Lakers, Russell is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Beasley is averaging 13 points as well as the presumed 6th man.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently -150 to make the playoffs according to California betting sites. Once LeBorn comes back, the Lakers should be considered to be a team to beat in the playoffs. Now with Davis getting healthier, this team might contend for a championship.