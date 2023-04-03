Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets Mikal Bridges Named NBA Players Of The Week

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets have been named NBA Players of the Week for their outstanding performances.



NBA Players of the Week for Week 24. West: Anthony Davis (@Lakers)

East: Mikal Bridges (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Z4qoORbiVN — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2023

Davis, a eight-time All-Star and former NBA champion, led the Lakers to a perfect 3-0 record during the week. He averaged 38.7points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. His final game of the week against the Houston Rockets he scored 40 points in 30 minutes.

Bridges, a rising star for the Nets, helped lead his team to a 3-0 record during the week. He averaged 33 points, 5.7 rebounds while shooting an impressive 45.5% from beyond the arc. The Nets currently sit as the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference and are definitely favorites to make to playoffs according to New York sportsbooks.

For the Lakers, Davis’ dominance on both ends of the court was critical to their three victories, which kept them in the hunt for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. The Lakers are currently the 7th seed with a record of 41-38. The Lakers are now -1000 to make the playoffs according to California sportsbooks.

Meanwhile, Bridges’ emergence as a scoring threat for the Nets has been a welcome development for the team that has since traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this season. Bridges’ ability to score efficiently and create opportunities for his teammates has helped keep the Nets in the hunt for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both Davis and Bridges will look to build on their impressive performances as the NBA regular season winds down and the playoffs approach. With the postseason just around the corner, every win and every individual performance will be critical for teams looking to make a deep run and compete for an NBA championship.