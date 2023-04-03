NBA

Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets Mikal Bridges Named NBA Players Of The Week

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Davis
Davis

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets have been named NBA Players of the Week for their outstanding performances.

 

Davis, a eight-time All-Star and former NBA champion, led the Lakers to a perfect 3-0 record during the week. He averaged 38.7points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. His final game of the week against the Houston Rockets he scored 40 points in 30 minutes.

Bridges, a rising star for the Nets, helped lead his team to a 3-0 record during the week. He averaged 33 points, 5.7 rebounds while shooting an impressive 45.5% from beyond the arc. The Nets currently sit as the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference and are definitely favorites to make to playoffs according to New York sportsbooks.

For the Lakers, Davis’ dominance on both ends of the court was critical to their three victories, which kept them in the hunt for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. The Lakers are currently the 7th seed with a record of 41-38. The Lakers are now -1000 to make the playoffs according to California sportsbooks.

https://imengine.public.prod.day.navigacloud.com/?uuid=ee8c710e-8c10-54aa-bd57-1e1693334cae&function=cropresize&type=preview&source=false&q=75&crop_w=0.99999&crop_h=0.8427&width=3751&height=2110&x=1.0E-5&y=0.01311

Meanwhile, Bridges’ emergence as a scoring threat for the Nets has been a welcome development for the team that has since traded both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this season. Bridges’ ability to score efficiently and create opportunities for his teammates has helped keep the Nets in the hunt for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both Davis and Bridges will look to build on their impressive performances as the NBA regular season winds down and the playoffs approach. With the postseason just around the corner, every win and every individual performance will be critical for teams looking to make a deep run and compete for an NBA championship.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Davis
NBA

LATEST Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets Mikal Bridges Named NBA Players Of The Week

Author image Owen Jones  •  42min
Kessler
NBA
Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Put In Concussion Protocol
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been put in the concussion protocol which will likely end his season according to NBA reporter Tim MacMahon.   Source: Jazz rookie center…

FszCGiBWIAcy4YZ
NBA
Dallas Mavericks Consider Shutting Down Irving, Doncic For Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

There are still three games left in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, but it looks like the Dallas Mavericks are considering shutting down their two superstar players. Things have gone…

rsz fsvdzxaagaa5dxc
NBA
Trail Blazers Pull Off Biggest Upset In NBA In 30 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz 1460088603
NBA
WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Putback Dunk Off Own Fadeaway 3-Pointer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 2 2023
rsz 6123990e77d61image
NBA
NBA Will No Longer Test Or Punish For Marijuana Use
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 1 2023
960x0
NBA
Keegan Murray Breaks 3-Point Record On Kings Memorable Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 30 2023
Arrow to top