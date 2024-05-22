Last season, the Los Angeles Rams had to fight for a playoff spot. At 10-7, they were the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs. The Rams had to play the Lions in Detroit, where they lost a close game. Head coach Sean McVay is looking for his team to have another winning season in 2024.

This week, the Rams started OTA’s and one notable offensive player was not available to practice. Pro Bowl RB Kyren Williams is dealing with a “foot issue” according to Sean McVay. The head coach assured reporters that his injury was nothing to worry about. He expects Williams to be ready for training camp this summer.

#Rams HC Sean McVay on Kyren Williams’ foot: “Kyren’s good. He had a little foot issue that we’re gonna be smart with him… He’ll be ready to go for training camp.” McVay has a 90% reliability rating on injury coachspeak When McVay says there’s “nothing to be concerned about,”… pic.twitter.com/j39YAsUKqr — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) May 21, 2024



In 2023, Kyren Williams played in 12 of the Rams’ 17 games and made 10 starts. He sat in Week 18 when Los Angeles rested most of their starters. Williams proved to be a dual-threat RB for the Rams last season. He carried the ball 228 times for 1,144 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, the 23-year-old had 32 catches for 206 yards and three receiving touchdowns. That was enough to earn Williams a spot in the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. Williams missed four games last season on the injured reserve with an ankle injury and still had an incredibly productive year.

For now, the Rams will practice without Williams. They’ve upgraded their RB room this offseason with two key additions. In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams took Michigan RB Blake Corum. The 2023 national champion will be a nice complement to Williams in the backfield when he’s fully healthy. Corum played all four years of his collegiate career with the Wolverines. Along with Williams and Corum, the Rams picked up former Eagles RB Boston Scott. He’s a smaller RB at five-foot-six, but he’s carved out a solid career so far. Scott spent six seasons with the Eagles before landing with the Rams.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that RB Kyren Williams has a foot issue and won’t take part in the offseason program this spring. He should be back for training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2024



Additionally, the Rams also have Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans who each saw playing time last season. Los Angeles has depth at RB. However, they want to be using Kyren Williams as much as they can. He’s been with the team for two seasons and has only scratched the surface of what his potential could be. Williams will miss OTA’s for the Rams but head coach Sean McVay expects the former fifth-round pick to be ready for training camp. We’ll have to wait and see how quickly Williams progresses with this foot injury.