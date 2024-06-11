49ers’ Christian McCaffrey was chosen to be the cover athlete for Madden 25

Last year, Bills QB Josh Allen graced the cover of Madden 24. It’s a massive honor for a player to be chosen to be the cover athlete. Madden 25 is set to release on August 16 and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is fulfilling his lifelong dream. The 28-year-old is the Madden 25 cover athlete.

This news was announced by EA Sports on Tuesday. McCaffrey is the first RB to be on the cover since Adrian Petterson and Barry Sanders in 2013. Additionally, he is the first non-QB to grace the cover since Antonio Brown on Madden 19. On top of all this, the All-Pro RB is the first 49er to be on the cover since the game switched to featured players on the cover in 2000.

Christian McCaffrey is well deserving of being on the cover of Madden 25



The 2023 season was Christian McCaffrey’s first full season with the 49ers. San Francisco traded with the Panthers in the 2022 season for McCaffrey. With the Niners last season, the All-Pro RB had one of his best seasons in the NFL. His 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and 21 total touchdowns were all career-highs. Additionally, his 2,023 all-purpose yards led the NFL. McCaffrey was named AP 20223 Offensive Player of the Year and was first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

That dominant 2023 campaign made McCaffrey an easy choice to be the Madden 25 cover athlete. The 28-year-old is a fan favorite around the league. McCaffrey’s agent surprised him with the call that he was the next Madden cover athlete. In the last week, McCaffrey has reached a few milestones. He turned 28 on June 7, just recently signed a tw0-year, $38 million extension, and was told he is the Madden 25 cover athlete. Quite the offseason for the former first-round pick.

The past week for Christian McCaffrey: • Signed $38 million contract extension

• Turned 28 years old

• Unveiled as Madden 25 cover athlete pic.twitter.com/ANBspyUU8W — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 11, 2024



Being the Madden 25 cover athlete is a huge honor for Christian McCaffrey. However, he’s more focused on the 2024 season and helping his team win. The Niners fell short in the Super Bowl last season where they lost in OT to the Chiefs. McCaffrey wants San Francisco to have another dominant season and get back to the Super Bowl. They know their roster is talented enough to do it.