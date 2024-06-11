NFL

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey was chosen to be the cover athlete for Madden 25

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic 1
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic 1

Last year, Bills QB Josh Allen graced the cover of Madden 24. It’s a massive honor for a player to be chosen to be the cover athlete. Madden 25 is set to release on August 16 and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is fulfilling his lifelong dream. The 28-year-old is the Madden 25 cover athlete. 

This news was announced by EA Sports on Tuesday. McCaffrey is the first RB to be on the cover since Adrian Petterson and Barry Sanders in 2013. Additionally, he is the first non-QB to grace the cover since Antonio Brown on Madden 19. On top of all this, the All-Pro  RB is the first 49er to be on the cover since the game switched to featured players on the cover in 2000.

Christian McCaffrey is well deserving of being on the cover of Madden 25


The 2023 season was Christian McCaffrey’s first full season with the 49ers. San Francisco traded with the Panthers in the 2022 season for McCaffrey. With the Niners last season, the All-Pro RB had one of his best seasons in the NFL. His 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and 21 total touchdowns were all career-highs. Additionally, his 2,023 all-purpose yards led the NFL. McCaffrey was named AP 20223 Offensive Player of the Year and was first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

That dominant 2023 campaign made McCaffrey an easy choice to be the Madden 25 cover athlete. The 28-year-old is a fan favorite around the league. McCaffrey’s agent surprised him with the call that he was the next Madden cover athlete. In the last week, McCaffrey has reached a few milestones. He turned 28 on June 7, just recently signed a tw0-year, $38 million extension, and was told he is the Madden 25 cover athlete. Quite the offseason for the former first-round pick.


Being the Madden 25 cover athlete is a huge honor for Christian McCaffrey. However, he’s more focused on the 2024 season and helping his team win. The Niners fell short in the Super Bowl last season where they lost in OT to the Chiefs.  McCaffrey wants San Francisco to have another dominant season and get back to the Super Bowl. They know their roster is talented enough to do it.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic 1
NFL

LATEST 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey was chosen to be the cover athlete for Madden 25

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson avoided an injury scare at a celebrity softball game over the weekend
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2024

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns ran into some major issues at QB. Deshaun Watson was their starter to begin the year but the Browns ended the season with Joe Flacco….

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn5
NFL
Darren Waller Earned Over $42 Million In His 8-Year NFL Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 09 2024

Darren Waller has been appearing in headlines for the better part of the past year, but mostly for the wrong reasons. The 31-year-old tight end struggled in his first season…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn4
NFL
Maxx Crosby Wants To Spend The Rest Of His NFL Career With The Raiders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 08 2024
Van Jefferson Steelers pic
NFL
Van Jefferson could be the Steelers’ WR2 this season after Diontae Johnson left for the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 07 2024
Justin Tucker Ravens pic
NFL
With the NFL’s new kickoff rules, Ravens’ Justin Tucker is adding more muscle this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 07 2024
Sterling Shepard Giants pic
NFL
Sterling Shepard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers after eight seasons with the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2024
Arrow to top