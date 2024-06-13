NFL

Bears' WR Rome Odunze is chasing Puka Nacua's rookie receiving records

Zach Wolpin
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears added two legitimate playmakers to their offense. With the first overall pick, it was not a question the Bears were going to draft Caleb Williams. To many, he was the consensus #1 overall pick.  Williams is Chicago’s next franchise QB. 

On their roster, the Bears already had WR DJ Moore before they drafted Williams. Additionally, the team traded for former Chargers WR Keenan Allen this offseason. Two talented WRs for Caleb Williams. Additionally, the Bears used their second first-round pick in 2024 to draft WR Rome Odunze out of Washington. The 22-year-old is confident in his abilities and is chasing Puka Nacua’s rookie receiving records.

Rookie WR Rome Odunze is setting big goals for himself in his first professional season


For four seasons, WR Rome Odunze played at the University of Washington. His best campaign was in 2023. Odunze had a career-high 92 receptions for 1.640 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. That dominant season was enough for Odunze to be drafted 15th overall by the Bears. Odunze joins a talented WR core that already has veterans D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. Ahead of his first season, Odunze told the media he wants to break Puka Nacua’s rookie receiving records.

Nacua and Odunze were teammates at Washington for one season in 2020. For his final two years of college, Nacua played at BYU. Eventually, he was the 177th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Rams. As a rookie, Nacua shined and took advantage of his opportunities. Cooper Kupp missed time due to injury and Nacua stepped up big time. Last season, the 23-year-old finished with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards. Both of those were new rookie records set by Nacua.


After seeing his former teammate have a strong rookie season, Rome Odunze believes he can have that same type of production, if not better. Bears fans should be excited to see the energy that Odunze brings and the confidence he has in himself. While his goals of breaking rookie receiving records might be challenging, he could still find himself as a key piece of their offense. Receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen will get their fair share of attention, Which could leave Odunze one-on-one in a favorable matchup. We’ll have to see just how involved Oduzne is in Chicago’s offensive game plan in 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

