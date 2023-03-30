LOOK: NBA Experts Believe Los Angeles Lakers Are Team To Beat

The Los Angeles Lakers have not looked like contenders for the NBA title at any point during the regular season. And yet, there are multiple media personalities who believe that LeBron James and company will be the team to beat in the Western Conference, and in the Finals.

Between James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have been fighting through injuries all season. But they’ve played through significant portions, and Los Angeles still finds themselves battling for position for the play-in tournament.

NBA Pundits Believe Los Angeles Lakers Have A Chance At Winning It All

As it stands today and before tonight’s games, the Lakers are in the 8th spot in the Western Conference, holding the tiebreaker over the New Orleans Pelicans while having identical records. They are just a half-game back of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the 7th and top spot of the play-in.

But there isn’t a lot of space that separates the play-in teams from the 6th seed. The Wolves are just a game behind the idol Warriors, meaning that a mini-winning streak to end the season could vault the Lakers into the solidified playoff picture.

Former NBA player on the Lakers "That is a team last night that can win a world championship. Mark it down." https://t.co/jeZc2GGfJ3 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 30, 2023

Apparently, regardless of how they get in, there are NBA pundits who believe that they will be the team to beat in the West, and perhaps even in the Finals.

On Get Up this morning, ESPN’s Jay Willams sites the improvements in Anthony Davis’ game as the reasons the Lakers have a chance at the title.

“That is a team last night that can win the NBA Championship,” Williams said about the team’s performance against the Bulls. “Mark it down.”

Tough Road For Lakers Down The Stretch

The prediction by Williams was given a double-down, this time by Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix. He had an article published on Thursday that was boldly titled: The Lakers Are Going To The NBA Finals. You Read That Right.

Mark your calendars. Make travel plans. Pack your sunscreen. The Lakers will indeed be playing during the first week of June, @SIChrisMannix writes https://t.co/nWjJ0Etvsc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2023

They certainly have a shot. The West is considered wide open with all of the parity in the league this season, and there is no clear favorite despite the Nuggets being in first place for much of the year.

But the Los Angeles Lakers will have some important games coming down the home stretch. Their next four games will be on the road, bookended by games against the Timberwolves and Clippers, who they’re battling with for position. The game against Minnesota will be on Friday and will be shown in NBATV.

