NBA

LOOK: George Karl Claps Back At JR Smith For Podcast Comments

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jr smith 052019 getty ftrjpg 1hbitj2gjo7e61w7a3q9dbl2ww
rsz jr smith 052019 getty ftrjpg 1hbitj2gjo7e61w7a3q9dbl2ww

George Karl hasn’t been in the NBA since 2016, but he is apparently still keeping in contact with some of his old players. Earlier this week, he had an exchange with JR Smith regarding the out-of-bounds plays (or lack thereof) that were run by the Denver Nuggets back in the late 2000s.

JR Smith Was Smoking Weed, According To George Karl

It started with Smith’s comments. The former NBA player appeared on The Old Man and the Three Podcast with JJ Redick recently, and the two got to talking about his time in Denver. The jab that Smith took at Karl had to do with coaching style.

As Smith claims, the team didn’t have a set out of bounds play for the entire 5 years that he was with the Nuggets. This, he says, resulted in the Nuggets coming up short against the Lakers in a playoff series during that time. As Smith remembers it, Trevor Ariza was able to pick off three inbounds passes to secure the victory for Los Angeles.

According to George Karl, this is far from the truth.

While the game situation may have happened, it wasn’t because of a lack of set inbound plays, he says. Karl took to Twitter to address the situation:

“I’m sure JR was smoking weed when we practiced them”

He prefaced his tweet by congratulating Smith on hi accomplishments in his post-playing career. Smith has been attending North Carolina A&T State, where he played on the golf team. He was named the school’s athlete of the year and finished with a 4.0 grade point average.

But while JR Smith was known for his freakish athleticism, there was always a stigma around him as a partier and someone who might partake in the consumption of cannabis from time to time. Given that he was in Denver during the late-2000s, Karl’s claims are not unreasonable.

They apparently didn’t sit well with Smith. Upon seeing the tweet, Smith took the liberty of blocking Karl on the app altogether. Karl took a screenshot of the blocked profile and called Smith out for being passive-aggressive.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA

LATEST Nike Website Removes The Ja Morant Signature Shoe

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz 230515144158 04 victor wembanyama 2022
NBA
Draymond Green Wouldn’t Trade LeBron James For Victor Wembanyama
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

The San Antonio Spurs were the lucky winners of the 2023 NBA Lottery on Tuesday night. Whoever secures the number one pick typically has a large edge in the draft,…

rsz usatsi 17983795 168386351 lowres e1649517456525
NBA
Recent NBA Coach Firings “Don’t Make Sense” To Eric Spoelstra
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

As is generally the case in the NBA this time of year, teams around the league are making coaching changes. There have been the usual bottom-feeder teams that have cut…

Rockets
NBA
Houston Rockets Could Trade The 4th Overall Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 17 2023
rsz 0514 wn jamorant 1967949 640x360 1
NBA
JJ Redick: Ja Morant Did Not Break Any Laws
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
rsz 1200x01 1
NBA
Rockets Think James Harden Is Coming Back, Says Zach Lowe
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023
rsz thomas superjumbo
NBA
Isola: Isiah Thomas Could Become The Phoenix Suns Next Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
Arrow to top