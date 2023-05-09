DeMarcus Cousins is currently playing basketball professionally in Puerto Rico and doing his best to make an NBA comeback. The former all-star center suffered a quick fall from grace due to injuries, and he opened up about both his past and his future in an interview with FanDuel on Tuesday morning.

DeMarcus Cousins Opens Up In Interview With FanDuel

It may feel like longer, but it has been just over one calendar year since Cousins last stepped foot on an NBA court. After bouncing around the league while recovering from devastating ACL surgery, he was a productive piece for Michael Malone and the Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. But he had trouble finding a franchise that would take him on for the 2022-23 season, and he focused on rehabbing his career “overseas”.

In the interview that was done on FanDuel’s Run It Back Podcast, DeMarcus Cousins touched on plenty of subjects. Here are some of the highlights from that conversation:

Cousins Willing To Take On Any Role

Cousins stated that he is doing whatever he can to take away the black cloud that follows his name, and that he has been and will be willing to take on whatever role a team will give him. When asked about his current goals, he states that his focus is helping his team in Puerto Rico win a championship, and being the best version of himself that he can in order to get them there.

Still Speaks Highly of Anthony Davis

While their time together was short, Cousins and Anthony Davis formed quite a formidable duo when they shared the court. But to this day Cousins still thinks very highly of him. When asked by Shams Charania about Davis in the interview, Cousins says that he is the best two-way player in the league, as long as his health and mind are in the right place.

He Does, In Fact, Have A Championship Ring

Cousins didn’t play a single minute for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020 season, but he was given a championship ring anyway when the team won the title inside The Bubble that year. After signing with LA in the summer of 2019, Cousins tore his ACL in a pickup game, ending his hopes of playing with Davis and LeBron James. But his name was apparently engraved on the team’s championship hardware, and Cousins received a ring himself. “I’m going home with something,” he said in the interview.

