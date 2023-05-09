NBA

LOOK: DeMarcus Cousins Speaks On Lakers, Rings, And NBA Comeback

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz demarcus cousins nuggets
rsz demarcus cousins nuggets

DeMarcus Cousins is currently playing basketball professionally in Puerto Rico and doing his best to make an NBA comeback. The former all-star center suffered a quick fall from grace due to injuries, and he opened up about both his past and his future in an interview with FanDuel on Tuesday morning.

DeMarcus Cousins Opens Up In Interview With FanDuel

It may feel like longer, but it has been just over one calendar year since Cousins last stepped foot on an NBA court. After bouncing around the league while recovering from devastating ACL surgery, he was a productive piece for Michael Malone and the Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. But he had trouble finding a franchise that would take him on for the 2022-23 season, and he focused on rehabbing his career “overseas”.

In the interview that was done on FanDuel’s Run It Back Podcast, DeMarcus Cousins touched on plenty of subjects. Here are some of the highlights from that conversation:

Cousins Willing To Take On Any Role

Cousins stated that he is doing whatever he can to take away the black cloud that follows his name, and that he has been and will be willing to take on whatever role a team will give him. When asked about his current goals, he states that his focus is helping his team in Puerto Rico win a championship, and being the best version of himself that he can in order to get them there.

Still Speaks Highly of Anthony Davis

While their time together was short, Cousins and Anthony Davis formed quite a formidable duo when they shared the court. But to this day Cousins still thinks very highly of him. When asked by Shams Charania about Davis in the interview, Cousins says that he is the best two-way player in the league, as long as his health and mind are in the right place.

He Does, In Fact, Have A Championship Ring

Cousins didn’t play a single minute for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020 season, but he was given a championship ring anyway when the team won the title inside The Bubble that year. After signing with LA in the summer of 2019, Cousins tore his ACL in a pickup game, ending his hopes of playing with Davis and LeBron James. But his name was apparently engraved on the team’s championship hardware, and Cousins received a ring himself. “I’m going home with something,” he said in the interview.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz demarcus cousins nuggets
NBA

LATEST LOOK: DeMarcus Cousins Speaks On Lakers, Rings, And NBA Comeback

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19min
rsz julius randle scaled e1654742723897
NBA
WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Wants Knicks To Trade Julius Randle
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  44min

The New York Knicks have been a disappointment during the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They currently trail the Miami Heat 3 games to 1, and a promising…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
NBA
Greenberg Says Lakers Should Rest Their Starters For Game 5
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The Los Angeles Lakers won a pivotal Game 4 on Monday night in their series against the Golden State Warriors. Already leading 2 games to 1, LeBron James and company…

rsz fvlfxbuwcaefuvw
NBA
WATCH: LeBron Shows Up 5 Hours Early To Prepare For Game 5
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz nikola jokic 050723
NBA
Charles Barkley Upset With NBA MVP Voting And Jokic’s Snub
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz 12530962820
NBA
Suns Owner Does Not Want To See Nikola Jokić Suspended
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023
rsz rawimage1
NBA
Detroit Pistons Narrow Coaching Search To Three Final Candidates
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023
Arrow to top