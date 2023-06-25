NBA

Lonzo Ball May Never Play In The NBA Again After Knee Ailments

Anthony R. Cardenas
Lonzo Ball entered the NBA surrounded by hype and expectations, as he was the #2 overall pick back in the 2017 NBA Draft. His father’s antics and promotion had gotten him into the spotlight, but Ball’s excellence as a point guard was the real reason that he was such a highly-touted prospect.

Knee Injury For Lonzo Ball Could End His Career

But after just five years of action in the league, it now appears that Ball might never play in the NBA again.

His health has always been an issue. In those five seasons, Ball has played in 252 out of a possible 465 games while splitting time between the Lakers, Pelicans, and now Bulls. He was productive when he could remain on the court, putting up 14.6 points and 5.7 assists in his best overall season. But staying in the lineup was a problem.

Things have taken a turn for the worst over the last couple of seasons. Back in January 2022, Ball suffered a knee injury. He underwent multiple rounds of treatment, to which the knee never responded. A meniscus tear forced him into surgery, and it was expected that he would miss 6–8 weeks while rehabbing.

He hasn’t played a minute in the year and a half since. More trouble with his rehabilitation forced Lonzo Ball into yet another surgical procedure in late 2022, which would force him to miss all of this past season as well.

Earliest Return Date Is October 2024

It gets even worse. While participating in light basketball activities, Ball was experiencing recurring discomfort in the surgically repaired knee. He was forced into yet another surgery on that same knee just three months ago, and the prognosis is not good.

The Chicago Bulls front office has already made the announcement that they expect Ball to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season, and some believe that we will never see him step foot on the NBA hardwood again. The earliest that he could return to action would be October 2024, and there are so many factors at play between now and then that could impede his recovery.

There are other players who suffered similar fates, most notably Brandon Roy of the Portland Trail Blazers. One of the up-and-coming stars of the league in the late 2000s, Roy dealt with meniscus issues in both knees, and was forced to cut a promising career short at an age of just 27.

Lonzo Ball is currently 25 years old, but will be age 27 when he is next eligible to return to action.

