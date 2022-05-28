Liverpool vs Real Madrid First Goalscorer Tips For The Champions League Final

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

888sport Champions League Final First Goalscorer Tips

As expected, the favourites to open the scoring in Paris on Saturday night are Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema at 4/1 and 43/10 respectively on 888sport.

With 15 goals already in this campaign, Benzema is a certainty to win the top goalscorer award with Salah seven behind in fourth place with eight. Robert Lewandowski and Sebastian Haller make up the remaining podium spots.

The Egyptian has not scored in the Champions League since the first leg of the round of 16 against Inter Milan, and he heads into the final on a five-game drought.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Divock Origi, Luka Jovic and Vinicius Jr are all floating around a price of 7/1 to score first. Liverpool’s last two goalscorers in the competition have been Diaz and Mane, compared to Madrid’s last two of Benzema and Rodrygo.

Whoever you think will be the first to hit the back of the net, be sure to sign up to 888Sport using their welcome offer to explore the markets ahead of match day.

