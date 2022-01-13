Liverpool will be looking to take one step closer to the finals of the League Cup with a convincing win over Arsenal in the first leg of the semi-finals later tonight.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

If you’re looking to follow the League Cup clash between Liverpool vs Arsenal, then 888sport have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to 888sport and follow their Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch any live event on 888sport.

You can join 888sport by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 on Liverpool vs Arsenal and get £40 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have managed to win four of their last six matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. They have struggled against the Reds recently and the Gunners will look to pull off a vital away win. Liverpool are unbeaten in four of their last five matches but they have picked up just two wins during that time period. The Reds will have to improve in order to grind out a home win this week. Jurgen Klopp has a depleted side at his disposal due to the AFCON and injury problems. It remains to be seen whether he can inspire his side to an important result in the first leg.

When does Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off?

The League Cup clash between Tottenham vs Chelsea kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 13th of January, at Anfield.

Join 888sport and follow Liverpool vs Arsenal

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Team News

Liverpool team news

The Reds will be without several key players like Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of nations. The likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Nathaniel Phillips are expected to miss out through injuries.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Gordon, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal team news

Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe are away on AFCON duty. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are out with injury.

Arsenal predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Leno; Soares, White, Holding, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli; Nketiah

Join 888sport and follow Liverpool vs Arsenal