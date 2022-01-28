Liverpool have agreed on a deal to sign the Porto attacker Luis Diaz.

According to a report from Liverpool Echo, the Reds are set to pay a fee of around £49m for the player including add-ons. Initially, the Reds will part with a sum of £37m for the Colombian international.

Jurgen Klopp needed to improve his attacking options and it is no surprise Liverpool have decided to splash the cash on a top-quality attacker. Diaz has been outstanding for Colombia and Porto over the past year.

The 24-year-old will add pace, flair and creativity to the front three and he will also push the likes of Sadio Mane for the starting berth. The Senegalese winger has not been at his best this season and he will have to improve in order to keep his place in the starting line-up now.

The increased competition for places will be beneficial to the squad and it can only help the team improve further.

Diaz will be determined to prove his talent in the Premier League now having shown his quality in the Champions League and the Portuguese League with Porto.

Klopp has done exceedingly well to nurture talented players during his time at Anfield and there is no reason why Diaz cannot take the next step in his development under the German manager’s guidance.

The Porto ace has the potential to develop into a world-class attacker and the Liverpool fans will be excited to see their new signing in action soon.

Apparently, the Reds have scheduled a medical for the player already and Diaz will undergo the tests in Argentina this weekend.

