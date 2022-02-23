Liverpool Transfer News: Lautaro Martinez linked with Anfield switch

Liverpool have been linked with a number of attackers in recent months and the latest name linked with a move to Anfield is that of the Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine international is highly rated within the game and he has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in a quality number nine this summer and signing the Inter Milan forward could prove to be a wise move.

Roberto Firmino has not been at his best for quite some time and the Brazilian needs to be replaced soon.

Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies every season and they need to keep strengthening their squad in order for that to happen.

Martinez could form an excellent partnership with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Apart from being a quality goal scorer, the Argentine international is an excellent footballer and his creativity could be an asset for the Reds.

However, the player is reportedly valued at €90 million according to Calciomercato and Liverpool might struggle to afford him this summer.

The Reds have just signed Luis Diaz for a significant amount of money from Porto and they might not be able to afford another big-money signing without a sale.

The likes of Sadio Mane have been linked with a move away from Anfield at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see if Klopp is prepared to cash in on a key player in order to bring in Martinez.

Meanwhile, the Argentine international has proven himself in Italian football and the move to the Premier League could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Liverpool have an ambitious project at their disposal and working with a world-class manager like Klopp could help the Argentine forward improve further.

A move to Anfield would not only help the young forward develop his game, but he could also fulfil his ambitions and win some major trophies.