Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield options and they have identified a couple of targets to bolster their ranks.

Reds eyeing Eduardo Camavinga move

Eduardo Camavinga joined Real Madrid for a fee of around €30 million in the summer and despite impressing initially, the player has now fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu.

A player of his calibre needs to play more often and El Nacional believe that Liverpool are prepared to provide him with an exit route this summer.

Apparently, the player has fallen out of favour with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Camavinga is a prodigious young talent with a massive future ahead of him. Someone like Jurgen Klopp could mould him into a superstar at Anfield. The German manager has been exceptional when it comes to nurturing young talents.

Furthermore, the Reds need to bring in a replacement for James Milner this summer as well. The 36-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season.

Liverpool are yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum and they will be under pressure to sign a central midfielder this summer. The likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have been extremely injury prone and Jordan Henderson has not been at his best for a while now.

Camavinga could partner Fabinho at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can agree on a fee with the Spanish giants this summer.

Fabio Carvalho linked with Anfield switch

The Reds are reportedly monitoring the Fulham attacker for months now and a future move could be on the cards.

Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months – Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closely 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC



There's still no bid on the table – nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. pic.twitter.com/7LPEkkGN9e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

19-year-old has been in red hot form in the Championship this season. He has eight goals and two assists to his name for the London club.

Carvalho can operate as an attacking midfielder and Liverpool could use more creativity in their side. The Reds are lacking in goals from the midfield and Carvalho could sort out that problem as well.

The Premier side are to make their move for the player and it is fair to assume that any transfer would have to wait until the summer.

