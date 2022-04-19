Liverpool Team News and Predicted Line Up vs Man United

On Tuesday night, two English football champions competing for separate end-of-season goals face off at Anfield in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has just qualified for the FA Cup final, while Manchester United owes a 3-2 league victory to a present and former hero.

Liverpool Team News

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool a fright ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, but the Portuguese forward recovered in time to make an appearance as a substitute at Wembley.

Klopp will likely shuffle the pack a little, with Joel Matip slated to replace Konate, despite his current hot streak in front of the goal.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson may replace Naby Keita, and a well-rested Roberto Firmino pushed his cause for more minutes in the attack with a well-taken brace against Benfica in the Champions League.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane