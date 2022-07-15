Liverpool Pre-Season Fixtures and Results: Dates, Times and Locations

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool are set for an event-filled pre-season, including a trip to Thailand and Singapore, before returning to Europe to face warm up games in Germany and Austria.

The Reds ended last season on low after losing out on the Premier League to Manchester City in agonising last day fashion and coming up short Champions League in Paris after a Vinicius Jr goal saw Real Madrid hoist the trophy.

After losing 4-0 to Manchester United in Bangkok earlier this week Jurgen Klopp will want to see a dramatic improvement in the rest of Liverpool’s pre-season schedule, the details of which you will find below.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how Liverpool’s pre-season will operate:

Liverpool 0-4 Manchester United – 12 July Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 15 July Liverpool vs RB Leipzig – 21 July Liverpool vs RB Salzburg – 27 July Liverpool vs Man City – 30 July Liverpool vs Strasbourg – 31 July

Liverpool Pre-Season Locations

Liverpool began their pre-season schedule in Thailand where they came unstuck against Manchester United in the Rajamangala Stadium in the vibrant capital city of Bangkok. Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri left Jurgen Klopp scratching his head.

Next up is a match against Crystal Palace in front of the adoring Reds fans of Singapore. The game will take place at the 55,000 capacity National Stadium.

Liverpool will then jet back to Europe for a clash with RB Leipzig in the Red Bull Arena, which is followed by another warm up match against RB Salzburg in Austria at their 30,000 capacity Red Bull Arena.

The FA Cup champions will subsequently return to the UK for a Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City in a game which will take place at Leicester’s King Power Stadium rather than the usual venue of Wembley.

To conclude their pre-season, Liverpool play host to French side Strasbourg in their only home friendly at Anfield.

Liverpool Pre-Season Dates

Liverpool started their pre-season against Manchester United on July the 12th in disappointing fashion and will look to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace on the the 15th.

Then there is a gap of six days until the Reds face RB Leipzig on July 21st with another six day window before they head over the border into Austria to take on RB Salzburg on July the 27th.

Following on from their European double header, Klopps’ side will be nearing full speed as they prepare to face Man City three days later on July the 30th. Fans attending Anfield the following day can expect a raft of changes to the starting XI for the game against Strasbourg on the 31st.

Liverpool Pre-Season Times

Liverpool will kick off against Crystal Palace at 1:35pm BST which is 8:15pm local time. They will face the London club as part of the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

Next up the game against RB Leipzig will get underway at 6:15PM whereas the meeting with RB Salzburg begins slightly later at 7:00pm.

The Community Shield against Manchester City is a 5:00pm kick off and the final clash of pre-season vs Strasbourg has a 7:30pm designated start time.