Liverpool Champions League Wins: Every Reds Champions League Win List

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool takes on Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday evening and the Reds will be looking to win the competition for the seventh time in their history.

Jurgen Klopp’s men narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on the final day and they will be fired up for this weekend’s magnum opus in Paris.

The Reds were beaten by Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League back in 2018 and the Premier League giants will be looking to avenge that defeat here.

Here at Sportslens, we take a look at Liverpool’s previous six Champions League wins.

1976-77 season

Liverpool won their first European Cup with a 3-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome thanks to goals from Terry McDermott, Phil Neal and Thomas Smith.

1977-78 season

The Reds secured their second consecutive European crown against Club Brugge in London. Kenny Dalglish scored the only goal of the game.

1980-81 season

Liverpool bagged their third European Cup in Paris with a win over Real Madrid. Alan Kennedy scored the only goal of the game to secure European glory for the Merseyside giants.

1983-84 season

The Reds picked up a thrilling shoot-out win against Roma in their own backyard to win their fourth European cup. Phil Neal’s opener was cancelled out by Roberto Pruzzo and the two sides were inseparable after extra time.

Liverpool won 4-2 in penalties after misses from Bruno Conti and Francesco Graziani. Steve Nicol missed his kick for the Reds.

2004-05 season

Perhaps the most memorable comeback in Champions League history, the Reds won their fifth title with a remarkable shootout win against AC Milan in Istanbul.

The Italian giants were 3-0 up at half time but Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard inspired a sensational comeback for his side in the second half. Rafa Benitez’s side held on in extra time with the skin of their teeth and won the game 3-2 on penalties.

Serginho, Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko missed their penalties for Milan and John Arne Riise missed for the Reds.

2018-19 season

Liverpool bagged their sixth Champions League trophy under Jurgen Klopp with a relatively comfortable win over Tottenham in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah scored the opener from the penalty spot and Divock Origi wrapped the game up with his late goal.