LIV Golf Korea Prize Money Remains At $25M With Individual Winner Pocketing $4M Purse, Plus $5M Team Prize

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
LIV Golf Korea
LIV Golf Korea

The 2025 LIV Golf Korea prize money on offer this week is $25m, just like all 13 other LIV Golf events. Join us as well examine the full LIV Golf Korea prize money breakdown, as well as individual purses and the team prize.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 54 golfers competing this week at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Every LIV Golf player will earn a minimum of $50,000 in prize money, with the full $25m purse split between the 54 players who tee it up in South Korea this weekend.

$25M Worth Of Prize Money On Offer At 2025 LIV Golf Korea

This week sees LIV Golf Korea take centre-stage on the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson meanwhile taking placing over on the PGA Tour.

All of the best golfers in the world contracted to LIV are in action at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club this weekend, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton to name but a few of the leading contenders.

It’s safe to say that the LIV Golf Korea prize money on offer this week is rather lucrative. Just like all of the LIV Golf League events in the season, there is $25million up for grabs in prize money at LIV Golf Korea.

$20m of this is solely for the individual purse breakdown, with a further $5m shared between the top three teams come Sunday after 54 holes.

Golf sportsbooks have priced two-time major champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau as the pre-tournament favourites, with three-time seasonal winner Joaquin Niemann just behind him as the other leading contender this week.

All the action gets underway on Friday 2nd May, with 54 holes of golf set to be played at the famous Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

This is the first LIV Golf event to head over to Korea, with the winner going on to win a large share of the purse as well as claiming victory at 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus’ very own golf course.

So, who will claim victory come Sunday?

LIV Golf Korea Winning Purse Is $4M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the LIV Golf Korea prize money pot for the 2025 tournament.

Whoever triumphs come Sunday will leave Jack Nicklaus Golf Club with an extra $4m in the bank, with the runner-up also pocketing $2,250,000.

This $25m purse is the exact same all the other 13 LIV Golf events on the schedule. As previously mentioned, $20m of this is purely in players’ purses, with a further $5m set aside to divide between the three top teams come Sunday.

Even the player that finishes in 54th place, dead last on the leaderboard, will be guaranteed a payday of $50,000. Not bad for three days of work!

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 LIV Golf Korea prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned the champion come Sunday.

Be sure to keep up to date with all professional golf news and events on the SportsLens site ahead of the biggest and best events worldwide.

LIV Golf Korea Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $4,000,000
2nd $2,250,000
3rd $1,500,000
4th $1,000,000
5th $800,000
6th $700,000
7th $600,000
8th $525,000
9th $442,500
10th $405,000
11th $380,000
12th $360,000
13th $340,000
14th $320,000
15th $300,000
16th $285,000
17th $270,000
18th $260,000
19th $250,000
20th $240,000
21st $230,000
22nd $220,000
23rd $210,000
24th $200,000
25th $195,000
26th $190,000
27th $185,000
28th $180,000
29th $175,000
30th $170,000
31st $165,000
32nd $160,000
33rd $155,000
34th $150,000
35th $148,000
36th $145,000
37th $143,000
38th $140,000
39th $138,000
40th $135,000
41st $133,000
42nd $130,000
43rd $128,000
44th $128,000
45th $115,000
46th $125,000
47th $123,000
48th $120,000
49th $60,000
50th $60,000
51st $60,000
52nd $50,000
53rd $50,000
54th $50,000

When Is LIV Golf Korea?

  • 📅 Date: Friday 2nd May – Sunday 4th May
  • 🏌️ Course: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
  • 📺 TV: ITV
  • 🤑 Purse: $25m (Winner: $4m)

LIV Golf Korea Past Winners

This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in South Korea, meaning there are officially no past winners of the tournament.

That being said, there have been six LIV Golf events already this season, with the winner of each one outlined below:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh: Adrian Meronk (-17)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide: Joaquin Niemann (-13)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong: Sergio Garcia (-18)
  • LIV Golf Singapore: Joaquin Niemann (-17)
  • LIV Golf Miami: Marc Leishman (-6)
  • LIV Golf Mexico City: Joaquin Niemann (-16)

WATCH: Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Mexico City Last Time Out On -16

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
