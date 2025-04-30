The 2025 LIV Golf Korea prize money on offer this week is $25m, just like all 13 other LIV Golf events. Join us as well examine the full LIV Golf Korea prize money breakdown, as well as individual purses and the team prize.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 54 golfers competing this week at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Every LIV Golf player will earn a minimum of $50,000 in prize money, with the full $25m purse split between the 54 players who tee it up in South Korea this weekend.

$25M Worth Of Prize Money On Offer At 2025 LIV Golf Korea

This week sees LIV Golf Korea take centre-stage on the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson meanwhile taking placing over on the PGA Tour.

All of the best golfers in the world contracted to LIV are in action at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club this weekend, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton to name but a few of the leading contenders.

It’s safe to say that the LIV Golf Korea prize money on offer this week is rather lucrative. Just like all of the LIV Golf League events in the season, there is $25million up for grabs in prize money at LIV Golf Korea.

$20m of this is solely for the individual purse breakdown, with a further $5m shared between the top three teams come Sunday after 54 holes.

Golf sportsbooks have priced two-time major champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau as the pre-tournament favourites, with three-time seasonal winner Joaquin Niemann just behind him as the other leading contender this week.

All the action gets underway on Friday 2nd May, with 54 holes of golf set to be played at the famous Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

This is the first LIV Golf event to head over to Korea, with the winner going on to win a large share of the purse as well as claiming victory at 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus’ very own golf course.

So, who will claim victory come Sunday?

LIV Golf Korea Winning Purse Is $4M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the LIV Golf Korea prize money pot for the 2025 tournament.

Whoever triumphs come Sunday will leave Jack Nicklaus Golf Club with an extra $4m in the bank, with the runner-up also pocketing $2,250,000.

This $25m purse is the exact same all the other 13 LIV Golf events on the schedule. As previously mentioned, $20m of this is purely in players’ purses, with a further $5m set aside to divide between the three top teams come Sunday.

Even the player that finishes in 54th place, dead last on the leaderboard, will be guaranteed a payday of $50,000. Not bad for three days of work!

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 LIV Golf Korea prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned the champion come Sunday.

LIV Golf Korea Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $115,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

When Is LIV Golf Korea?



📅 Date: Friday 2nd May – Sunday 4th May

Friday 2nd May – Sunday 4th May 🏌️ Course: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea 📺 TV: ITV

ITV 🤑 Purse: $25m (Winner: $4m)

LIV Golf Korea Past Winners

This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in South Korea, meaning there are officially no past winners of the tournament.

That being said, there have been six LIV Golf events already this season, with the winner of each one outlined below:

LIV Golf Riyadh : Adrian Meronk (-17)

: Adrian Meronk (-17) LIV Golf Adelaide : Joaquin Niemann (-13)

: Joaquin Niemann (-13) LIV Golf Hong Kong : Sergio Garcia (-18)

: Sergio Garcia (-18) LIV Golf Singapore : Joaquin Niemann (-17)

: Joaquin Niemann (-17) LIV Golf Miami : Marc Leishman (-6)

: Marc Leishman (-6) LIV Golf Mexico City: Joaquin Niemann (-16)

WATCH: Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Mexico City Last Time Out On -16