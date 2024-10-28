The Lions special team shone on Sunday afternoon in a huge performance against the Titans, with a 90-yard punt return the highlight of the afternoon.

Lions Put Up 50

There was multiple NFL records set by the Lions on Sunday afternoon, in a crushing victory that showcased Detroit’s dominance on every area of the field.

Kalif Raymond became the first player in the history of the league to return a punt for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game, in an incredible performance from the wide receiver.

Raymond managed a 90-yard punt return to kick his game off, as with a few quick moves, the speedy Lions player had passed every Tennessee defender in front of him with an incredible run.

Raymond wasn’t finished yet though, as he found himself in the end zone again later in the game, catching a seven-yard touchdown pass for his second score.

“I’ve been ready for that feeling too many times,” Raymond said after the game. “It’s kind of surreal, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, oh, it’s happening, it’s happening,’ saying, ‘Don’t mess up, don’t mess up.’

“But, no when you got guys like that – I’ve been saying it the past 30-45 minutes – when you got defensive guys who will go play three snaps, force a punt, and then go block on the punt, it’s incredible.”

Raymond wasn’t the only special teams player to impress, as the wideout combined with teammate Khalil Dorsey to notch up 263 yards from kick returns alone against the Titans.

There was two touchdowns scored by the Lions defense on Sunday as well, with Kerby Joseph and Trevor Nowaske both finding a way to score in another dominant performance.

Dan Campbell returns with weekly game balls: pic.twitter.com/xFRqXW2QBX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2024

The Lions offense was impressive as ever with six touchdowns across the board, including one passing touchdown from David Montgomery in a game that had it all going on.

With their 52-14 win, the Lions moved to 6-1 for the season while the Titans dropped to 1-6, with an important matchup against the Patriots coming up in week 9.