NFL

Lions Special Team Shines In Titans Thrashing As Detroit Becomes Second Side To Put Up 50 Points This Season

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lions Special team
Lions Special team

The Lions special team shone on Sunday afternoon in a huge performance against the Titans, with a 90-yard punt return the highlight of the afternoon.

Lions Put Up 50

There was multiple NFL records set by the Lions on Sunday afternoon, in a crushing victory that showcased Detroit’s dominance on every area of the field.

Kalif Raymond became the first player in the history of the league to return a punt for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game, in an incredible performance from the wide receiver.

Raymond managed a 90-yard punt return to kick his game off, as with a few quick moves, the speedy Lions player had passed every Tennessee defender in front of him with an incredible run.

Raymond wasn’t finished yet though, as he found himself in the end zone again later in the game, catching a seven-yard touchdown pass for his second score.

“I’ve been ready for that feeling too many times,” Raymond said after the game. “It’s kind of surreal, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, oh, it’s happening, it’s happening,’ saying, ‘Don’t mess up, don’t mess up.’

“But, no when you got guys like that – I’ve been saying it the past 30-45 minutes – when you got defensive guys who will go play three snaps, force a punt, and then go block on the punt, it’s incredible.”

Raymond wasn’t the only special teams player to impress, as the wideout combined with teammate Khalil Dorsey to notch up 263 yards from kick returns alone against the Titans.

There was two touchdowns scored by the Lions defense on Sunday as well, with Kerby Joseph and Trevor Nowaske both finding a way to score in another dominant performance.

The Lions offense was impressive as ever with six touchdowns across the board, including one passing touchdown from David Montgomery in a game that had it all going on.

With their 52-14 win, the Lions moved to 6-1 for the season while the Titans dropped to 1-6, with an important matchup against the Patriots coming up in week 9.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian Kirk injury Jaguars pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars’ Christian Kirk broke his collarbone vs. Green Bay and is out the rest of the 2024 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024
Lions Special team
NFL
Lions Special Team Shines In Titans Thrashing As Detroit Becomes Second Side To Put Up 50 Points This Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024

The Lions special team shone on Sunday afternoon in a huge performance against the Titans, with a 90-yard punt return the highlight of the afternoon. Lions Put Up 50 There…

Jayden Daniels
NFL
Jayden Daniels Pulls Win Out Of Nowhere With Last Gasp Hail Mary Against Caleb Williams And The Bears
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024

The Commanders looked down and out in week 8 against the Chicago Bears this weekend, but Jayden Daniels pulled off a miracle play with no time left on the clock…

Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Puka Nacua Made A Dream Return To The Rams Lineup In Thursday Night Win Over The Vikings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Giants pic
NFL
Giants owner John Mara is committed to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ Cooper Kupp to play for the first time in Week 8 after missing four straight games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024
Tyreek Hill & Tua Tagovailoa
NFL
Tyreek Hill Tells Fans To Start Him In Fantasy This Week Ahead Of Tua Tagovailoa’s Return To The Field
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
Arrow to top