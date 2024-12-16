Lions injury update: David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury and is out indefinitely

In Week 15, the Lions were at home to face the Bills. This season, Detroit has been hit hard with injuries, especially on defense. After a 48-42 loss to the Bills on Sunday, the Lions have 12 defense players on the IR. Detroit’s biggest strength is running the football.

They do that behind the duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Against the Bills in Week 15, Montgomery suffered an MCL injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Montgomery is out indefinitely. Another brutal loss for the Lions who are attempting to make a run back to the NFC Championship game. Now, Jahmyr Gibbs will have to do most of the work out of the backfield for the Lions on his own.

David Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15 vs. the Bills

There are people in the Lions’ organization who believe that David Montgomery will be lost for the season with his sprained MCL, but there are additional tests to go through. Either way he’s out indefinitely, if not for the season. https://t.co/goW9OE3em9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2024



The 2024 season is the second year with the duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs for the Lions. Montgomery is the short-yardage back who can get the tough yards. Gibbs is an all-around athlete and gets his work down on the ground and in the passing game. Together, they are one of, if not the best RB tandems in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, Montgomery suffered an MCL injury on Sunday and is out with no timetable to return.

Montgomery started all 14 games he played in this season. He had 185 carries for 775 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old also added 36 catches for 341 yards. The veteran RB only had four carries for five yards in Week 15. Now, Jahmry Gibbs will shoulder a majority of the workload at RB for the Lions. Gibbs is a 1,000-yard rusher in his second NFL season. He had 14 total touchdowns this season and 1,442 yards from scrimmage. Detroit still has to play the Bears, 49ers, and Vikings to finish the 2024 season.