Lions injury update: David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury and is out indefinitely

Zach Wolpin
In Week 15, the Lions were at home to face the Bills. This season, Detroit has been hit hard with injuries, especially on defense. After a 48-42 loss to the Bills on Sunday, the Lions have 12 defense players on the IR. Detroit’s biggest strength is running the football. 

They do that behind the duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Against the Bills in Week 15, Montgomery suffered an MCL injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Montgomery is out indefinitely. Another brutal loss for the Lions who are attempting to make a run back to the NFC Championship game. Now, Jahmyr Gibbs will have to do most of the work out of the backfield for the Lions on his own.

David Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15 vs. the Bills


The 2024 season is the second year with the duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs for the Lions. Montgomery is the short-yardage back who can get the tough yards. Gibbs is an all-around athlete and gets his work down on the ground and in the passing game. Together, they are one of, if not the best RB tandems in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, Montgomery suffered an MCL injury on Sunday and is out with no timetable to return.

Montgomery started all 14 games he played in this season. He had 185 carries for 775 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old also added 36 catches for 341 yards. The veteran RB only had four carries for five yards in Week 15. Now, Jahmry Gibbs will shoulder a majority of the workload at RB for the Lions. Gibbs is a 1,000-yard rusher in his second NFL season. He had 14 total touchdowns this season and 1,442 yards from scrimmage. Detroit still has to play the Bears, 49ers, and Vikings to finish the 2024 season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

