Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Reach Leagues Cup Final vs Nashville: Date,Time, TV & Match Info

Andy Newton
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will be looking to create more history this Saturday as the MLS side have reached the Leagues Cup Final after beating Philadelphia Union in the midweek semi-final on Wednesday – they will now face Nashville FC on August 19.

Lionel Messi and Co Help Inter Miami Reach Leagues Cup Final

That man – Lionel Messi – was on the scoresheet once more for his new US side as Inter Miami saw off Philadelphia 4-1 in the Leagues Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with the World Cup winner scoring their second.

It was Messi’s ninth goal in six games for Inter Miami.

Miami will now face Nashville in Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final and in the process Lionel Messi’s side have also qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz scored the other three Inter Miami goals.

This will be the first time Inter Miami have reached the Leagues Cup Final.

When Is The Leagues Cup Final? Date, Time and Venue

The Leagues Cup semi-final for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami was only on Wednesday but the turnaround in this competition is quick with the Leagues Cup Final on Saturday August 19 – with kick-off 9pm ET.

They will lock horns with Nashville FC, at the 30,000-seater Geodis Park stadium in Nashville.

Leagues Cup Final Match Info (Inter Miami vs Nashville)

  • ⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023
  • ⚽️Kick-Off: 9:00pm (ET)
  • 🏟 Geodis Park, Nashville
  • 📺TV: Apple TV, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS (Canada)

Who Will Inter Miami Play In The Leagues Cup Final?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Nashville FC, who saw off Monterrey 2-0 in their semi-final in midweek.

Prior to that win, Nashville beat Minnesota 5-0.

Nashville are also in the Leagues Cup Final for the first time.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s Route To The Leagues Cup Final

Miami beat Philadelphia 4-1 in Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final, but before that had recorded an easy 4-0 win over Charlotte FC.

Wins prior to that came over Orlando City (3-1) and Atlanta United (4-0) – matches Lionel Messi scored twice in each.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Head-to-Head Stats

Inter Miami and Nashville have played seven times in the past.

The last of those clashes was in the MLS this year (May) with Nashville FC winning 2-1.

it’s also interesting the overall head-to-head stats for Inter Miami and Nashville see 2 draws, 4 wins for Nashville and just a single success for Miami, which came in the MLS back in 2021.

Can Messi and Co improve these stats on Saturday?

Inter Miami Have NEVER Won The Leagues Cup Final

No, Inter Miami are yet to win the Leagues Cup Final – the competition was only founded 2019.

Who Won The Leagues Cup Final Last Year?

There was no Leagues Cup champion crowed last year in 2022, with the FIFA World Cup at the end of the year one of the reasons.

The last champions were Leon, who beat Seattle Sounders 3-2, in the 2021 final in Nevada.

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBookplus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
