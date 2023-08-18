Betting tips

Nashville vs Inter Miami Betting Picks: Lionel Messi to Shine as Miami Lift Maiden Title in the Leagues Cup

Charlie Rhodes
Nashville vs Inter Miami Picks
Lionel Messi will hope to lead his new side to their first ever trophy this weekend – see below for our Nashville vs Inter Miami picks and predictions ready for the Leagues Cup final.

Nashville vs Inter Miami Picks

  • Lionel Messi to Score @ -120
  • Lionel Messi to Register an Assist @ +150
  • Inter Miami to Win @ -110
When Is The Leagues Cup Final 2023?

  • ⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023
  • ⚽️Kick-Off: 9:00pm (ET)
  • 🏟 Geodis Park, Nashville
  • 📺TV: Apple TV, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS (Canada)

Nashville vs Inter Miami Pick 1: Lionel Messi to Score

Six games in an Inter Miami shirt has yielded a staggering nine goals so far for Lionel Messi. Did we really expect anything less?

The game’s greatest has had a far-reaching effect since arriving in Miami, leading them to victories in each of his appearances – for context, they were winless in six straight games prior to his move.

After lifting the club from the mire and inspiring fresh hope for the future, he can now usher in a first ever club trophy this weekend in the Leagues Cup final.

Nashville are no pushovers by any means, boasting the leading defensive record in the Eastern Conference, but this is Messi we are talking about.

In 32 finals at club level, he has scored 32 goals. We expect the man for the big occasion to deliver once again.

Nashville vs Inter Miami Pick 2: Lionel Messi to Assist

Across those 32 finals, he has also chipped in with 13 assists.

His contribution in Miami’s general play has been notable, linking the midfield with the attack to great effect and lifting the level of players such as Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor.

We are tipping him to shine in Saturday’s final by also setting up one his team-mates.

Nashville vs Inter Miami Pick 3: Inter Miami to Win

Inter Miami had scored 22 goals in as many games before Messi arrived. Fast-forward to now, they have scored the same amount in just six games.

Along with the arrivals of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – who are still operating at an elite level – the new band of stars have made Miami one of the most feared teams in the MLS, despite their lowly position.

They will have to be wary of Nashville, whose campaign has gained serious traction after sweeping side two favourites – Club America and Monterrey – on the way to the final.

However, it feels like the time is now for Inter Miami, who have looked formidable in recent appearances.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
