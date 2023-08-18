See below the latest Lionel Messi odds to score in Saturday’s 2023 Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and Nashville FC. After scoring in the semi-final, the World Cup winner has now fired in 9 goals for his new David Beckham-backed MLS club.



Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs Nashville FC (Saturday Aug 19, 2023)



Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates have lifted David Beckham’s MLS club into Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final, where they will face Nashville FC.

Miami saw off Philadelphia Union in their midweek semi-final 4-1 to set up the big weekend final and it was that man Lionel Messi who scored one of the four Inter goals.

Messi also scored braces (2) in their two previous Leagues Cup matches and has now bagged 9 goals (and 3 assists) for his new club from just 6 games.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at the latest Lionel Messi odds to score in the big Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and Nashville FC on Saturday August 19.

All odds below are supplied by leaving US soccer betting site BetOnline.

RELATED: Nashville vs Inter Miami Betting Picks: Lionel Messi to Shine as Miami Lift Maiden Title in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi Odds To Score In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

Having scored in ALL of Inter Miami’s last 6 games, then this market looks the most likely of the Lionel Messi odds to score.

Yes -120

No -110

Lionel Messi Odds To Score 2 Or More Goals In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

Messi has scored 2 goals in 2 of Inter Miami’s last 5 matches – can he do it again?

Yes +375

No -500

Lionel Messi Odds To Score A Hat-Trick In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

Messi is yet to score a hat-trick for Inter Milan, but you feel it won’t be long before he does.

Yes +1600

No -5000

Lionel Messi Odds To Score The First Goal In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

You can back Messi to score the first goal of the game – the World Cup winner has netted Inter Miami’s first goal in the game three times in their last 6 matches.

Yes +260

No -350

Other Lionel Messi Odds Markets For Inter Miami vs Nashville FC

See below even more Messi odds to score (or assist) ahead of Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final.

Will Messi Score In The 1st Half?

Yes +200

No -260

Will Messi Score In The 2nd Half?

Yes +175

No -215

Will Messi Score In Both Havles?

Yes +450

No -700

Will Messi Messi Score With Left Foot?

Yes +100

No -130

Will Messi Score With Right Foot?

Yes +600

No -1000

Will Messi Register An Assist?

Yes +150

No -180

Will Messi Register 2 Assists?

Yes +600

No -1000

Note: Odds are subject to change and all markets are in regular time



Leagues Cup Final Match Info (Inter Miami vs Nashville)

⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023

⚽️Kick-Off: 9:00pm (ET)

🏟 Geodis Park, Nashville

📺TV: Apple TV, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS (Canada)

How To Bet On Leagues Cup Final In US

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Leagues Cup Final wagers

RELATED: Best Premier League Betting Offers: $3,800 Soccer Free Bets From Top US Sportsbooks

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For Leagues Cup Final



BetOnline – Up to $1000 in free bets and great Leagues Cup odds BetNow – Solid all-rounder with great soccer market coverage MyBookie – Trusted sports specialists and attractive welcome bonus Everygame – Triple-layered free bet welcome bonus Bovada – Versatile sportsbook with specific bonus for crypto customers

Related Soccer Content

Leagues Cup Final 2023 Free Bets: Claim $3,800 In Inter Miami vs Nashville FC Betting Offers

How to Bet On The Leagues Cup Final 2023 in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites

Best Soccer Betting Apps in USA for 2023 – Discover Top 10 Betting Apps for Soccer Ranked

Top 12 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For US Players – Trusted Offshore Sports Betting Sites

Best Sportsbooks in USA for 2023– Compare 100% Trusted Sports Betting Sites

Best Free Bets USA – Get $5000 Free in Sports Betting Bonuses