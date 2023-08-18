Soccer

Lionel Messi Odds To Score In The 2023 Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs Nashville FC

Andy Newton
See below the latest Lionel Messi odds to score in Saturday’s 2023 Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and Nashville FC. After scoring in the semi-final, the World Cup winner has now fired in 9 goals for his new David Beckham-backed MLS club.

Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs Nashville FC (Saturday Aug 19, 2023)

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates have lifted David Beckham’s MLS club into Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final, where they will face Nashville FC.

Miami saw off Philadelphia Union in their midweek semi-final 4-1 to set up the big weekend final and it was that man Lionel Messi who scored one of the four Inter goals.

Messi also scored braces (2) in their two previous Leagues Cup matches and has now bagged 9 goals (and 3 assists) for his new club from just 6 games.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at the latest Lionel Messi odds to score in the big Leagues Cup Final between Inter Miami and Nashville FC on Saturday August 19.

All odds below are supplied by leaving US soccer betting site BetOnline.

Lionel Messi Odds To Score In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

Having scored in ALL of Inter Miami’s last 6 games, then this market looks the most likely of the Lionel Messi odds to score.

  • Yes -120
  • No -110

Lionel Messi Odds To Score 2 Or More Goals In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

Messi has scored 2 goals in 2 of Inter Miami’s last 5 matches – can he do it again?

  • Yes +375
  • No -500

Lionel Messi Odds To Score A Hat-Trick In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

Messi is yet to score a hat-trick for Inter Milan, but you feel it won’t be long before he does.

  • Yes +1600
  • No -5000

Lionel Messi Odds To Score The First Goal In 2023 Leagues Cup Final (Regular Time)

You can back Messi to score the first goal of the game – the World Cup winner has netted Inter Miami’s first goal in the game three times in their last 6 matches.

  • Yes +260
  • No -350

Other Lionel Messi Odds Markets For Inter Miami vs Nashville FC

See below even more Messi odds to score (or assist) ahead of Saturday’s Leagues Cup Final.

Will Messi Score In The 1st Half?
Yes +200
No -260

Will Messi Score In The 2nd Half?
Yes +175
No -215

Will Messi Score In Both Havles?
Yes +450
No -700

Will Messi Messi Score With Left Foot?
Yes +100
No -130

Will Messi Score With Right Foot?
Yes +600
No -1000

Will Messi Register An Assist?
Yes +150
No -180

Will Messi Register 2 Assists?
Yes +600
No -1000

Note: Odds are subject to change and all markets are in regular time

Leagues Cup Final Match Info (Inter Miami vs Nashville)

  • ⏱ Saturday 19th August 2023
  • ⚽️Kick-Off: 9:00pm (ET)
  • 🏟 Geodis Park, Nashville
  • 📺TV: Apple TV, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS (Canada)

How To Bet On Leagues Cup Final In US

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Leagues Cup Final wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

