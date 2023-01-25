Leon Edwards Welcomes UFC Super-Fight With Conor McGregor

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has expressed interest in a ‘massive’ MMA clash with Conor McGregor. ‘Rocky’ became UFC champion in his last fight with a sensational fifth round head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman, but now has his sights set on some super-fights in the not so distant future.

Leon Edwards Welcomes ‘Massive’ Conor McGregor Bout

Leon Edwards, the recently crowned UFC Welterweight Champion, has his sights set on a potential match-up inside the octagon with Conor McGregor.

Edwards sensationally knocked Kamaru Usman out back in August last year, with their highly anticipated trilogy bout scheduled for March in London. If the 31-year-old successfully defends his crown and remains the king at 170-pounds, he insists that a superfight with Conor McGregor in late 2023 could be on the cards.

Edwards insists that McGregor must first claim a good win on his return to UFC action. This fight is being speculated now as a potentially huge bout for UFC welterweight gold. ‘Notorious’ has campaigned at featherweight and lightweight for the majority of his career, but has bulked up massively and has gained a serious amount of muscle in his time out of the octagon.

It is unlikely that the Irishman makes lightweight ever again, so a fight at welterweight or even middleweight looks more likely for the former two-weight world champion. If McGregor is successful on his return to action in the UFC, Edwards is keen to give McGregor a shot at his UFC Welterweight Title.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Edwards says he welcomes a fight with McGregor in the future, despite the pair being under the same management umbrella:

“Yeah, 100 per cent. If Conor comes back and gets a good win at welterweight, then it’s a fight I’d more than welcome. It would be a massive fight for Europe, a massive fight for everyone.

“Let him come back, get a good win at welterweight and then we can talk from there.”

Of course, before any talk of a McGregor fight for Edwards, he must first beat Usman again in their highly anticipated trilogy in March. If however ‘Rocky’ is successful once again against the former pound-for-pound king, the world is his oyster.

Edwards is once again the betting underdog with the best offshore betting sites, but that won’t phase him one bit. The Birmingham man is used to being the underdog.

March 18th is set to be a huge night in the career of Leon Edwards. No doubt a certain Irishman will be watching on with invested interest.

