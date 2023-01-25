UFC

Leon Edwards Welcomes UFC Super-Fight With Conor McGregor

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Leon Edwards Conor McGregor UFC
Leon Edwards Conor McGregor UFC
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has expressed interest in a ‘massive’ MMA clash with Conor McGregor. ‘Rocky’ became UFC champion in his last fight with a sensational fifth round head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman, but now has his sights set on some super-fights in the not so distant future.

Leon Edwards Welcomes ‘Massive’ Conor McGregor Bout

Leon Edwards, the recently crowned UFC Welterweight Champion, has his sights set on a potential match-up inside the octagon with Conor McGregor.

Edwards sensationally knocked Kamaru Usman out back in August last year, with their highly anticipated trilogy bout scheduled for March in London. If the 31-year-old successfully defends his crown and remains the king at 170-pounds, he insists that a superfight with Conor McGregor in late 2023 could be on the cards.

Edwards insists that McGregor must first claim a good win on his return to UFC action. This fight is being speculated now as a potentially huge bout for UFC welterweight gold. ‘Notorious’ has campaigned at featherweight and lightweight for the majority of his career, but has bulked up massively and has gained a serious amount of muscle in his time out of the octagon.

It is unlikely that the Irishman makes lightweight ever again, so a fight at welterweight or even middleweight looks more likely for the former two-weight world champion. If McGregor is successful on his return to action in the UFC, Edwards is keen to give McGregor a shot at his UFC Welterweight Title.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Edwards says he welcomes a fight with McGregor in the future, despite the pair being under the same management umbrella:

“Yeah, 100 per cent. If Conor comes back and gets a good win at welterweight, then it’s a fight I’d more than welcome. It would be a massive fight for Europe, a massive fight for everyone.

“Let him come back, get a good win at welterweight and then we can talk from there.”

Of course, before any talk of a McGregor fight for Edwards, he must first beat Usman again in their highly anticipated trilogy in March. If however ‘Rocky’ is successful once again against the former pound-for-pound king, the world is his oyster.

Edwards is once again the betting underdog with the best offshore betting sites, but that won’t phase him one bit. The Birmingham man is used to being the underdog.

March 18th is set to be a huge night in the career of Leon Edwards. No doubt a certain Irishman will be watching on with invested interest.

Other Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Leon Edwards Conor McGregor UFC
UFC

LATEST Leon Edwards Welcomes UFC Super-Fight With Conor McGregor

Author image Paul Kelly  •  49min
Leon Edwards UFC
UFC
Leon Edwards ‘100 Percent’ Wants New UFC Deal Ahead Of Kamaru Usman Trilogy
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 18 2022

After becoming UFC Welterweight Champion at UFC 278, Leon Edwards feels he deserves a more lucrative deal. ‘Rocky’ knocked Usman out in the main event of UFC 278 with a…

Francis Ngannou UFC
UFC
UFC Athletes Prohibited From Gambling On Fights Within UFC Promotion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 18 2022

In a new change to the rules and regulations of what fighters are allowed to do and not to do, the UFC have prohibited their fighters from placing wagers on…

Hasbulla 1
UFC
Social Media Star Hasbulla Signs Fight Contract With The UFC
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 14 2022
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Waiting In Wings For Lightweight Title Shot At UFC 280
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 13 2022
Jon Jones
UFC
‘Jon Jones Would Kill Israel Adesanya If He Could’ – Henry Cejudo
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 6 2022
Conor McGregor
UFC
Conor McGregor Predicts Charles Oliveira To Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 5 2022
Arrow to top