Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Preview, Prediction, Fight Information & Full Undercard For World Featherweight Title Fight

Paul Kelly
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda headlines this weekend in Japan in a compelling IBF World Featherweight Title fight. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Saturday’s intriguing main event in the 126-pound division.

Saturday mark’s Angelo Leo’s first defense of his IBF belt since defeating Luis Alberto Lopez. The challenger, Tomoki Kameda, has the chance to become a two-division world champion having previous ruled down at bantamweight.

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to the Leo vs Kameda world title fight this weekend.

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Preview

Saturday night boxing in Japan means some combat action in the morning for US fight fans. This Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda clash this Saturday means American fight fans can enjoy some world class boxing with the breakfast to kickstart the weekend.

In terms of world title action, the Leo vs Kameda fight is the only fight with ramifications on the world stage across the globe. However, there is also a huge clash in the UK as Josh Taylor makes his welterweight debut having moved up from 140-pounds.

If that fight tickles your fancy, you can check out our Taylor vs Essuman preview and predictions on the SportsLens site. In terms of world title action though, all eyes are on Leo vs Kameda in Osaka, Japan.

This fight will be a tough test for Leo, particularly in what is his first defense of his IBF World Featherweight Title. As a former world champion and stalwart of the game, Kameda himself will be confident of becoming a two-weight world champion and adding another belt to his collection.

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as two of the best 126-pound fighters in the world lock horns. Who knows, the winner of this fight could even be in the running for Naoya Inoue’s next fight, if he moves up to featherweight later this year.

Leo vs Kameda Prediction

Angelo Leo is the slight favorite with boxing sportsbooks here, and rightly so. He put in a career-best performance last time out against Luis Alberto Lopez, as an underdog may we add.

Although not known as a huge puncher, the American showed that he has dynamite in his fists with a chilling knockout of ‘El Venado’ in winning the IBF World Featherweight Title last August.

Tomoki Kameda is evidently a world class fighter, but has lost four times. He has never been stopped and is a crafty old fox, which will undoubtedly teat Leo’s adjustment skills and overcoming certain obstacles.

That being said, we fully expect the champion to make a successful first defense of his belt and win via comfortable decision after 12 rounds of action.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Angelo Leo to WIN via Unanimous Decision

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda: Fight Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda
  • 📊 Records: Leo (25-1, 12 KO’s) | Kameda (42-4, 23 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 8.00am ET
  • 🏆 Titles: IBF World Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ProBox TV YouTube
  •  🏟  Venue: Intex Osaka | Osaka, Japan

What Time Is The Leo vs Kameda Fight At?

The Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda fight is set to get underway at approximately 10pm local (Osaka-shi) time.

This means that US fight fans will be able to tune in to ProBoxTV’s YouTube channel and watch the IBF World Featherweight Title clash on Saturday morning.

With a 10pm local time ring-walk, this means that it will be an 8am (ET) start for fight fans in America.

The undercard action is set to get underway at approx. 5am (ET).

Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Angelo Leo vs Tomoki Kameda Featherweight 12
Pedro Taduran vs Ginjiro Shigeoka Minimumweight 12
Vencent Lacar vs Ryo Mandokoro Super-Flyweight 8
Hiroki Hanabusa vs Matcha Nakagawa Featherweight 8
Raymond Poon KaiChing vs Shuri Oka Flyweight 8
Herbert Matovu vs Mitsuro Brandon Tajima Heavyweight 8
Sukrit Nakpreecha vs Daigoro Marumoto Lightweight 6

Leo vs Kameda: Tale of the Tape

Angelo Leo
Nationality American
Age 31
Height 5’6″
Reach 68.5″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 26
Record 25-1 (12 KO’s)
Tomoki Kameda
Nationality Japanese
Age 33
Height 5’7.5″
Reach 67″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 46
Record 42-4 (23 KO’s)
