Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman headlines Queensberry Promotions’ show in Glasgow this weekend in what is a compelling welterweight clash. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Saturday’s intriguing main event.

Saturday night marks Josh Taylor’s welterweight debut as he returns to the ring for the first time this year. Standing in his way is fellow Brit Ekow Essuman, who only has one defeat on his resumé and who has world title aspirations of his own.

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to Taylor vs Essuman this weekend.

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Preview

All eyes are on the SSE Hydro in Glasgow this weekend, with a compelling welterweight match-up taking center-stage on UK shores for boxing fans to feast on.

Saturday night marks Josh Taylor’s debut up at welterweight, having lost his last two fights at super-lightweight. For the away fighter, Ekow Essuman will be confident of silencing the pro-Taylor crowd and will be looking to inflict a third straight defeat on the ‘Tartan Tornado’.

Some boxing fans feel that Taylor should actually have lost his last three fights. He was awarded a controversial decision in his first fight with Jack Catterall back in 2022 – a decision that was actually referred to police by a House of Commons speaker.

That was a long time ago now, with the Scotsman looking to become world champion in a second weight class now up at 147-pounds. Saturday night is simply a must win for the former undisputed super-lightweight champion or it could be curtains for his career once and for all.

Taylor vs Essuman Prediction

Josh Taylor is the favorite with boxing sportsbooks here, and rightly so. He has all of the pedigree being a former undisputed champion and having defeated some of the best fighters on the planet over the course of his career.

That being said, he has been relatively inactive of late and hasn’t looked as sharp in his last few outings. That could spell danger against a fighter like Ekow Essuman, who has a relentless work rate and who won’t let Taylor breath for a second.

If the ‘Tartan Tornado’ has a new lease of life up at welterweight, he will win this fight. Yes, Essuman is a quality operator on a British and even European level, but Taylor is world class.

It will be interesting to see if Taylor is fresher, faster and has more energy in the tank up at 147-pounds. We feel he will do and will kickstart his welterweight career with a unanimous decision victory over a tough, durable and energetic opponent.

Expect a highly competitive fight in the first half, with Taylor taking over down the stretch to secure the win on the three judges’ scorecards.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Josh Taylor to WIN via Unanimous Decision

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman: Fight Info

🥊 Fight: Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman 📊 Records: Taylor (19-2, 13 KO’s) | Essuman (21-1, 8 KO’s)

Taylor (19-2, 13 KO’s) | Essuman (21-1, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:30pm ET

Approx. 5:30pm ET 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: SSE Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland, UK

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman fight, they range in price. The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland has a rough capacity of 12,500 seats for boxing events.

Tickets are available to purchase through ticketmaster.co.uk, with prices ranging from low to high. On the surface it seems the cheapest tickets are priced at $53.50 (£40), with the most expensive tickets the VIP ringside ones that are priced at $382 (£286).

There are of course plenty of other ticket prices depending on the location of the seats inside the SSE Hydro. There are also $267.50 (£200) tickets on the floor, with $134 (£100) for certain upper-level seats. Other tickets ranging from $53.50-134 (£40-100) are still available too.

In short, the closer fans are to the ring, the more expensive the ticket will be. There aren’t many tickets left with Scottish boxing fans taking over the SSE Hydro on Saturday night!

What Time Is Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman At?

The fight is set to get underway at approximately 10.30pm UK time.

This means that US fight fans will be able to tune in to DAZN and watch the Taylor vs Essuman welterweight clash late Saturday afternoon/early evening.

With a 10.30pm (BST) ring-walk, this means that it will be a 5.30pm (ET) start for fight fans in America.

The undercard action is set to get underway at 2pm ET (7pm BST).

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman Welterweight 10 Nathaniel Collins vs Lee McGregor Featherweight 12 Moses Itauma vs Mike Balogun Heavyweight 10 Aloys Junior vs David Jamieson Cruiserweight 10 Aston Brown vs Reece Porter Middleweight 10 Luke McCormack vs Samir Cuentas Super-Lightweight 8 Marcus Sutherland vs Dylan Nixon Featherweight 6 Alex Arthur vs Robbie Chapman Super-Middleweight 4 Lee Welsh vs Tony Morton Lightweight 4 Drew Limond vs Ezequiel Gregores Welterweight 4 Luke Bibby vs Cesar Ignacio Paredes Lightweight 4 Reese Lynch vs Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira Super-Lightweight 4

Taylor vs Essuman: Tale of the Tape

Josh Taylor Nationality Scottish Age 34 Height 5’10” Reach 69.5″ Stance Southpaw Total Fights 21 Record 19-2 (13 KO’s)

Ekow Essuman Nationality English Age 36 Height 5’10” Reach 66″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 22 Record 21-1 (8 KO’s)