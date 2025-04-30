The Naoya Inoue next fight sees the pound-for-pound boxing superstar defend his undisputed world super-bantamweight titles against Ramon Cardenas in Las Vegas on May 4th.

The 32-year-old is expected to win his next fight in style, before some potentially mouth-watering clashed at the back end of the year and into 2026.

Naoya Inoue Next Fight: ‘Monster’ Defends Undisputed Super-Bantam Titles vs Ramon Cardenas

There is absolutely no question that Naoya Inoue is one of the greatest boxers in the world right now. He is undoubtedly in the top three pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and is perhaps even the stand-out #1.

The 32-year-old is a four-weight world champion, not to mention becoming the undisputed king of both the bantamweight and super-bantamweight division. The great ‘Monster’ is undoubtedly an all-time great and will go down in history as one of the most dominant fighters of all time.

Inoue has moved through the weights and continued knocking people out for fun. He has a reputation as a huge puncher, and is perhaps the p4p biggest puncher in the entire sport of boxing right now. Period.

Boasting a professional record of 29-0, Inoue unquestionably has one of the best resumés in all of boxing. Now, he aims to improve that record to 30-0 with a 27th knockout in his next fight on May 4th.

The Naoya Inoue next fight is almost upon us, with ‘Monster’ fighting in the United States for just the fourth time in his career. Inoue headlines at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, looking to put on another dominant display in front of American fans this time.

Standing in his way is Ramon Cardenas. Inoue’s next fight is unsurprisingly one he is the overriding favorite in with all boxing sportsbooks. Not only that, but Inoue is being heavily backed to win in destructive fashion with another highlight-reel knockout.

Naoya Inoue’s next fight is one he is expected to win, and win well. Despite tasting defeat just once before, Cardenas is nowhere near the level of the great ‘Monster’. Expect Inoue’s next fight to be his 30th win and 27th knockout.

Could Inoue Move Up To Featherweight After His Next Fight?

Provided the Naoya Inoue next fight results in victory, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for the Japanese four-weight world champion.

Provided he wins his next fight against Ramon Cardenas, Inoue will likely face MJ Akhmadaliev in one final fight at 122-pounds before a move up to featherweight.

There is nobody left for Inoue to fight at super-bantamweight apart from Akhmadaliev. So if he beats the Uzbek fighter before the end of the year, a move up to 126-pounds in a bid to become a five-weight world champion could very much be on the cards.

Inoue has already beaten on of the world featherweight kings in Stephen Fulton, so will be confident that he can win a world title in another weight class.

Fights with Nick Ball (WBA), Angelo Leo (IBF), Rafael Espinoza (WBO) and Fulton (WBC) are all fights boxing fans want to see the 32-year-old involved in in 2026.

Another potential clash for Inoue’s next fight after Cardenas could be against fellow Japanese pound-for-pound star Junto Nakatani. That fight would undoubtedly be the biggest in Japanese boxing history, with Nakatani the next big star behind ‘Monster’.

First though, Naoya Inoue’s next fight must result in victory against Ramon Cardenas on May 4th in their undisputed world super-bantamweight title clash in Las Vegas.