Leicester City news: Brendan Rodgers shares extent of Ricardo Pereira injury

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Ricardo Pereira has suffered a fractured leg in their EFL Cup loss to Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old suffered a broken leg after a horror tackle from youngster Tyler Morton on the Portuguese in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

The full-back limped off the pitch following that nasty challenge and now it has been revealed that he could miss up to two months of football action due to that injury.

Rodgers was unhappy that the Reds’ youngster only received a yellow card and wasn’t dismissed from the pitch for his horror tackle.

He said (as per the Mirror): “Ricardo Pereira will be [out for] six to eight weeks.

“That’s so frustrating for him with how hard he has worked. For the referee not to see that, it’s a fractured fibula and he’s lucky it’s not worse.”

Ricardo Pereira’s latest injury is a big blow for Leicester City who are already having to contend with defensive injuries to Johnny Evans, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu.

The Foxes have been highly inconsistent this season and are currently 10th in the league standings, having 22 points from 17 matches.

They claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Newcastle United earlier this month, with Youri Tielemans earning a brace.

However, the East Midlands’ outfit failed to build on that huge win and fell 6-3 to Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League.

They are now set to host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in midweek.