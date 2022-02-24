Countries
Home News leeds united vs tottenham hotspur live stream kick off time and prediction premier league preview

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

Tottenham vs leeds united live stream Antonio Conte under pressure

Will Tottenham Hotspur’s topsy-turvy season continue when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday? Either way, you can find out exactly how to stream the match LIVE and get our free Premier League betting predictions for the match right here. 

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — Premier League

If you want to follow the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL clash online, register an account with bet365 to listen to a LIVE audio stream and view all the latest stats via the site’s live betting interface.

All you need to do is register a new account. It’s easy to do – just follow the instructions below.

  Listen to the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

When does Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26th February, at Elland Road, Leeds.

What TV channel is Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur on?

The EPL clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for a lunchtime kickoff, meaning that it will be broadcast LIVE and in its entirety on BT Sport 1 HD. Pre-match coverage begins at 11.30 am, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 pm BST.

It’s also possible to follow along with all the action LIVE at bet365 using the site’s audio commentary and live betting interface.

Both features enable viewers to keep up to date with all the latest goings-on and the main stats while the game unfolds. On top of that, bet365 has LIVE video streams of 1,000s of other games broadcast from all over the world.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction – Premier League preview

The midweek EPL fixture list was not kind to Leeds United or Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds suffered a disastrous 0-6 away defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, while Spurs somehow managed to undo all the good work done away at the Etihad when beating Man City by losing, 0-1, away at relegation strugglers Burnley.

The heavy defeat at Anfield made it three consecutive EPL defeats for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. And, as result, Leeds slipped to 15th in the Premier League; just three points above Burnley in 18th, though Sean Dyche’s team does hold two games in hands on the Whites.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ defeat away on a rainy night at Turf Moor left Italian boss Antonio Conte questioning his abilities as a manager. The Premier League and Serie A-winning coach has overseen a terrible run of four defeats in five games for the first time in his career, and the club’s bid for the top four and the lucrative windfall that comes with UEFA Champions League qualification appears to be falling by the wayside.

The only question is, which will slip away first: Spurs UCL bid, or Conte himself?

Still, with Leeds United boasting the unenviable record of having conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season (56), it’s hard to imagine Harry Kane and Heung-min Son not adding to their strike tallies for the season at Elland Road come Saturday afternoon.

However, this game could prove to be slightly closer than people think: Leeds United are always a danger going forward, Bielsa’s team just struggles to defend – not dissimilar to Tottenham.

As such, we expect the goals to flow for both sides but for the superior quality of Spurs to win the three points come the end of the 90 minutes.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur City prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 @ 22/1 with bet365

