Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Will Tottenham Hotspur’s topsy-turvy season continue when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday? Either way, you can find out exactly how to stream the match LIVE and get our free Premier League betting predictions for the match right here.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — Premier League

If you want to follow the Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL clash online, register an account with bet365 to listen to a LIVE audio stream and view all the latest stats via the site’s live betting interface.

All you need to do is register a new account. It’s easy to do – just follow the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to bet365

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Deposit any amount to make sure your account is funded

Listen to the Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

When does Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 26th February, at Elland Road, Leeds.

What TV channel is Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur on?

The EPL clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for a lunchtime kickoff, meaning that it will be broadcast LIVE and in its entirety on BT Sport 1 HD. Pre-match coverage begins at 11.30 am, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 pm BST.

It’s also possible to follow along with all the action LIVE at bet365 using the site’s audio commentary and live betting interface.

Both features enable viewers to keep up to date with all the latest goings-on and the main stats while the game unfolds. On top of that, bet365 has LIVE video streams of 1,000s of other games broadcast from all over the world.

Just click the link below to join bet365 today, and be sure to reward yourself with bet365’s £50 in free bets welcome offer when you sign up.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction – Premier League preview

The midweek EPL fixture list was not kind to Leeds United or Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds suffered a disastrous 0-6 away defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, while Spurs somehow managed to undo all the good work done away at the Etihad when beating Man City by losing, 0-1, away at relegation strugglers Burnley.

The heavy defeat at Anfield made it three consecutive EPL defeats for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. And, as result, Leeds slipped to 15th in the Premier League; just three points above Burnley in 18th, though Sean Dyche’s team does hold two games in hands on the Whites.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ defeat away on a rainy night at Turf Moor left Italian boss Antonio Conte questioning his abilities as a manager. The Premier League and Serie A-winning coach has overseen a terrible run of four defeats in five games for the first time in his career, and the club’s bid for the top four and the lucrative windfall that comes with UEFA Champions League qualification appears to be falling by the wayside.

The only question is, which will slip away first: Spurs UCL bid, or Conte himself?

Still, with Leeds United boasting the unenviable record of having conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season (56), it’s hard to imagine Harry Kane and Heung-min Son not adding to their strike tallies for the season at Elland Road come Saturday afternoon.

However, this game could prove to be slightly closer than people think: Leeds United are always a danger going forward, Bielsa’s team just struggles to defend – not dissimilar to Tottenham.

As such, we expect the goals to flow for both sides but for the superior quality of Spurs to win the three points come the end of the 90 minutes.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur City prediction: Leeds United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 @ 22/1 with bet365