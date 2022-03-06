Leeds United transfer news: Whites in race to sign Manchester United starlet James Garner

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United starlet James Garner.

The 20-year-old is currently on a season long loan at Nottingham Forest where he has been impressing with his performances in the Championship.

He has been an important member for the Tricky Trees this season who have seen a revival in their fortunes since Steve Cooper took over in September.

The English footballer has clocked up 32 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, with 29 of them coming in the Championship.

And so far, he has earned his name on the scoresheet on three occasions and has also created four assists.

The West Yorkshire outfit have reportedly been tracking the talented midfielder since he joined Nottingham Forest on loan in August last year.

According to The Sun, Leeds plan to try their luck to sign James Garner in the summer transfer window.

However, the Whites face competition for the signature of the 20-year-old as Southampton are also said to be keen on him.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will allow the player to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils would ideally like to loan the midfielder out again. However, the Peacocks seem to prefer a permanent transfer move for Garner, as they did when they signed Dan James from United at the beginning of the season.

Leeds United are currently enduring a very difficult run in the English top-flight, with the West Yorkshire side losing their previous five league matches on the trot.

They have recently appointed Jesse Marsch as their new head coach following the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa.

The American boss was in the dugout in their recent match against Leicester City but despite a promising performance, the Whites lost the Premier League game by 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

They are currently 16th in the league standings, having 23 points from 27 matches.