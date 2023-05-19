NBA

LeBron Shooting Just 5% From Deep In 4th Quarter In Playoffs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz gettyimages 1489016138 b69c82ea8e044ad78514797af9882740
rsz gettyimages 1489016138 b69c82ea8e044ad78514797af9882740

LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers back from being the 13th seed in March to playing in the Western Conference Finals. But his team is facing a 2-0 series hole at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, and his late-game struggles are a big contributor to the issue.

His play certainly shouldn’t be described as poor. In 14 postseason games thus far, James is averaging 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly 6 assists. His team entered the playoffs as the 7th seed after starting the regular season 2-10, and he has led them all the way to being 4 wins away from an NBA Finals appearance.

LeBron James Struggles With 4th Quarter Shooting

But in taking a closer look at the numbers, we can see that LeBron James has struggled mightily when it has mattered the most.

Over the past two series, more than a few games have come down to the wire. In the series against the Warriors, there were multiple comeback attempts that the Lakers had to stave off, and both games against the Nuggets have been tight contests in the final frame.

LeBron hasn’t been of much help. Through the 14 games that the Lakers have played during the 2023 Postseason, James has made just one three pointer in the 4th quarter. He has hoisted up 20 attempts, meaning that he is knocking them down at a 5% clip. Interestingly enough, his first attempts went in way back in the first round, and he has missed 19 in a row since then.

James was 0 for 6 in Thursday Night’s loss as Los Angeles surrendered a double-digit lead on the road.

While the numbers aren’t as glaringly bad for the rest of the game, LeBron is having one of his least efficient showings. Overall for the playoffs, he is shooting just 23.3% from deep and under 50% overall.

He’d better be able to correct his woes if the Lakers hope to have any chance at a comeback in this series. Not only has James struggled in the 4th quarter, but Jamal Murray of the Nuggets has seemingly taken his power. 23 of Murray’s 37 points in Game 2 came in the final frame.

Should Los Angeles want a shot at a comeback in this series, they’ll need more help from LeBron on both the offensive and defensive ends.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 12492884350
NBA

LATEST Trail Blazers Could Trade 3rd Overall Pick, Hollinger Says

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  27min
rsz rawimage
NBA
Rockets To James Harden: “You’re Always Welcome Back Here”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The chatter regarding James Harden potentially returning to play for the Houston Rockets is heating up. Harden spent his best years as a member of the Rockets. All 6 of…

rsz r1175202 1296x729 16 9
NBA
WATCH: Jamal Murray Says “Bang!” To Mike Breen Mid-Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

Nikola Jokić may be the MVP candidate, but Jamal Murray is a big reason why the Denver Nuggets are up 2-0 on the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. He…

rsz usatsi 20680451 168388303 lowres
NBA
LeBron James: “This Is Not The NCAA Tournament”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
rsz usatsi 20546632 168400517 lowres 2
NBA
WATCH: Giannis Responds To Warriors Fans Asking Him To Come To GS
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023
rsz usa demar derozan 11
NBA
WATCH: DeMar DeRozan Admits To Wanting To Join Clippers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023
rsz 18nba playoffs undrafted 1 tqzm videosixteenbynine3000
NBA
Miami Heat Have Shortened Series Odds After Just 1 Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023
Arrow to top