LeBron James scores first triple double of the season to move to within 89 points of Kareem’s record

Olly Taliku
LeBron James recorded his first triple double of the season on Tuesday night against the Knicks, as the veteran closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time points record. 

The Lakers were forced into overtime for the second game in three matches on Tuesday night, as the New York Knicks took them all the way at Maddison Square Garden in a close game.

Despite losing to Boston in OT at the weekend, the Lakers were able to come out on top against the Knicks as LeBron scored his first triple double of the season in the 129-123 win.

LeBron managed 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Knicks and his first triple double of the campaign means that the 38-year old moves to within 89 points of Kareem’s all time points record in the NBA.

As he closes in on one of the most prestigious records ever in the NBA, LeBron has assured fans that he is just taking each game as it comes and is not thinking about the record.

“I didn’t get to this point in my career by thinking about records or how many points I have, whatever the case might be, I just play the game the right way.

“I approach the game every night only trying to be a triple threat by scoring, rebounding, assisting, defending, and may the chips fall where they may.”

With 11 assists LeBron also moved up to fourth on the all time assists list, however it is the points record that everyone will be talking about through LeBron’s next few games as he tries to surpass Kareem’s 38,387 points.

LeBron is currently averaging 29.8 points per game this season and if he keeps continuing at his current pace then the Lakers star will surpass Kareem’s points record against the Bucks next Friday.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
