When Will LeBron James Break Kareem’s Record?

LeBron James has had his eyes firmly set on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time points record ever since he moved up to second place in the rankings last year, but when will James finally surpass Kareem and become the top points scorer in NBA history?

LeBron is showing no signs of stopping as his age continues to provide retirement discussion for many NBA fans around the world.

The Lakers have been flying with LeBron at the helm of late and have put together a decent 20-24 record after a poor start to the season, with their talisman continuing to inspire in every game he plays.

With just 316 points required to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s top points scorer, it’s surely only a matter of time before the icon takes top spot.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/JpaJ9GftNe — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023

If LeBron keeps performing the way his career average (27.2) suggests he will, then the 38-year old will surpass Kareem’s points tally when the Lakers play the Bucks at the beginning of February.

Age is obviously a factor for LeBron nowadays and so presuming that he misses the games at the same rate he has been so far this season due to injuries and rest, the Lakers superstar would beat Kareem’s record on the 23rd of February against the Warriors.

LeBron dropped a season-high in the Lakers W. 48 points

8 rebounds

9 assists

5 threes 👑 pic.twitter.com/E6oZ1S5wtt — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2023

LeBron scored 48 points in a high scoring win against the Rockets and with a game against the Kings coming up in a couple of days, LeBron will have his sights firmly fixed on Kareem’s record which is now within touching distance.

