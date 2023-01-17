Site News

When Will LeBron James Break Kareem’s Record?

Olly Taliku
LeBron James has had his eyes firmly set on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time points record ever since he moved up to second place in the rankings last year, but when will James finally surpass Kareem and become the top points scorer in NBA history?

LeBron is showing no signs of stopping as his age continues to provide retirement discussion for many NBA fans around the world.

The Lakers have been flying with LeBron at the helm of late and have put together a decent 20-24 record after a poor start to the season, with their talisman continuing to inspire in every game he plays.

With just 316 points required to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s top points scorer, it’s surely only a matter of time before the icon takes top spot.

If LeBron keeps performing the way his career average (27.2) suggests he will, then the 38-year old will surpass Kareem’s points tally when the Lakers play the Bucks at the beginning of February.

Age is obviously a factor for LeBron nowadays and so presuming that he misses the games at the same rate he has been so far this season due to injuries and rest, the Lakers superstar would beat Kareem’s record on the 23rd of February against the Warriors.

LeBron scored 48 points in a high scoring win against the Rockets and with a game against the Kings coming up in a couple of days, LeBron will have his sights firmly fixed on Kareem’s record which is now within touching distance.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
