NBA

LeBron James Saw Greatness In Austin Reaves Before The Rest Of Us

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz maxresdefault
rsz maxresdefault

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the stars of the team for the Los Angeles Lakers, but Austin Reaves has become an x-factor and one of the team’s top contributors.

Apparently, James saw this coming since he first started playing alongside Reaves.

James: I Knew From The First Practice

Reaves went undrafted in 2021, but signed a 2-way contract with the Lakers before the season began. He became a pleasant surprise for the team, as he played in 61 games during his rookie season, averaging 7.3 points in 23 minutes of play.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Reaves played in 64 games while starting 22 of them. He averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists for a Lakers team that squeaked into the playoffs, and he played a big part in helping them achieve those goals.

Reaves had his coming out party on Sunday against the Grizzlies. In his playoff debut, he dropped 23 points, outscoring both James and Davis on the day. He had the hot hand in the second half as his Lakers teammates continuously fed him the ball, and he along with Rui Hachimura were the big contributors in the 4th quarter blowout.

Lakers Needed Reaves In Win Over Memphis

It got so good for Reaves at one point that he ran back down the court yelling “I’m Him!” after a made three-pointer.

When asked about Austin Reaves and his path to his position on the Lakers, LeBron James claimed that he always knew that Reaves was destined to be what he is now.

“Its not surprising to me. I knew from the first practice that he wasn’t going to be a two-way player for long…I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players.”

The quote is another in a long line for James regarding things that he foresaw coming.

Can the Reaves and the Lakers keep it rolling? They exploded in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s game and should have plenty of momentum going into Game 2, and the status of Ja Morant is unknown for the Grizzlies.

Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30pm Eastern.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 20344713
NBA

LATEST NBA Playoffs: Star Players Ravaged By Injuries In Sunday’s Action

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz usatsi 20478846 168386351 lowres e1681685431652
NBA
X-Rays Negative For Ja Morant, Questionable For Game 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough go in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they received some reliving news regarding Ja Morant after the…

rsz 02nba lebron 1 facebookjumbo
NBA
LeBron James Ties Derek Fisher For This NBA Playoffs Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

LeBron James just wrapped up his 20th year in the NBA, a career in which his teams have missed the playoffs just four total times. Because of that longevity in…

rsz i 1
NBA
Rapper E-40 Ejected From Kings vs Warriors Game On Saturday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
rsz eikslxxur5lhlaeuethc
NBA
Russell Westbrook Has Two Chances For A Ring In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz usa today 136853700
NBA
NBA Drops Hammer On Dallas Mavericks, $750K Fine
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
11c2c830 c8e4 11ed ab93 1681dd8409b6
NBA
Zion Williamson Being Called Out By Teammates And The Media
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
Arrow to top