LeBron James Claps Back At Grizzlies In Social Media Posts

Anthony R. Cardenas
LeBron James didn’t have much to say regarding the comments that Dillon Brooks made during the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. But now that his team accomplished their short-term goal and eliminated the Grizzlies, James is now making his voice heard via social media.

LeBron James Calls Out Brooks, Grizzlies In Social Media Posts

After their Game 2 victory to even the series at 1-1, Dillon Brooks had words for James through the media that have now become infamous. He called arguably the best player the game has ever seen “old”, and added “I poke bears,” to the quote to fan the flames.

The trash talk didn’t work out very well in the end for Memphis. The Grizzlies would win one more game in the series, but the Lakers were otherwise dominant, including a 40-point drubbing in the 6th and deciding game. Brooks didn’t speak to the media at all after his initial comments. In the four games following the incident, he averaged 9 points on 28/22/66 shooting splits.

The Lakers fans and the media have been all over Brooks and the Grizzlies for the better part of two weeks now, but on Saturday, it was finally time for LeBron James to chime in.

James Used Both Twitter And Instagram To Make His Point

Typically known for going “dark” on social media during the playoffs, it seems that he made an exception for this special occasion.

First, it was Instagram. James often posts pictures of him in game action, but the caption on Saturday’s post was the real story.

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR”

Not only did he mention a grizzly bear in his post, but the quote is obviously alluding to the comments made by Brooks earlier in the series.

Then, James took to his Twitter account. In his first tweet since April 14th, James quoted a Jay-Z song in a post full of emojis, in classic James style. The lyrics were essentially about being a grown man while dealing with yongsters.

While there is no direct shot at Brooks or the Grizzlies in the tweet, the inference is obvious.

With the Grizzlies eliminated, the Lakers now await the winner of the Game 7 matchup between the Kings and Warriors, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Sacramento.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
