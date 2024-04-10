NBA

League insiders say that Trae Young could return tonight for the Atlanta Hawks

Zach Wolpin
This season, the Atlanta Hawks are 36-43 with three games left to play. For their last 25 games, the team has been without all-star PG Trae Young. Atlanta has tried to manage without the production of the former top-five pick. Young last played on 2/23 and tore a ligament in his left pinkie. 

The 25-year-old needed surgery to fix his finger and get got that done on February 27th. Young has been out for the Hawks since then and they’ve been patiently awaiting his return. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Trae Young is nearing a return tonight for Atlanta. It would be a massive boost for the Hawks who have three games left before the play-in tournament.

Can Trae Young help spark a surge for the Hawks when they compete in the play-in tournament starting next week?


Tonight, the Hawks will play their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season. For their last 25 contests, Atlanta has been without all-star PG Trae Young. He got surgery on his pinkie at the end of February and has been recovering since. Luckily, the 25-year-old is on the verge of returning. Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Young could return on Wednesday night vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta is 6-4 in their last 10 games but is on a mini three-game losing streak.

Before the injury, Trae Young was having another solid campaign with the Hawks. He was averaging (26.4) points, (2.7) rebounds, (10.8) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. Additionally, his (.371) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. The former first-round pick was named an all-star for the third time this season. Wins and losses don’t matter at this point in the season for the Hawks. They are locked into the 9 vs. 10 play-in game.


Atlanta is one game behind the Bulls in 9th with three games left to play. The Hawks still need to face the Hornets, Timberwolves, and Pacers. Chicago still has to play the Pistons, Wizards, and Knicks. All three of those games are on the road. There is a chance Atlanta moves into the 9th seed. They would then host the 9 vs. 10 play-in game if that happened. Trae Young is going to return before the playoffs and the Hawks hope he can give the team a spark.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
