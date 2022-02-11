Lazio vs Bologna live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Lazio will be aiming to bounce back after their midweek defeat when they take on Bologna in the Serie A on Saturday.

Lazio vs Bologna preview

Lazio suffered a heavy defeat in midweek against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. The San Siro encounter saw Olivier Giroud bagging a brace while Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie also scored to claim an emphatic win for Milan.

However, the Eagles won their previous Serie A match against Fiorentina by 3-0. With that victory, they have climbed to sixth in the league table with 39 points from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Bologna will enter Saturday’s match on the back of a goalless draw against Empoli. They are now winless in their previous four league matches and are occupying 13th spot in the table, having 28 points from 23 matches.

Their last victory in the Serie A came in December when they defeated Sassuolo by 3-0 at the Mapei Stadium. Bologna have suffered three consecutive league defeats since then.

Siniša Mihajlović’s side look unlikely to win on Saturday as Lazio are far stronger than them.

When does Lazio vs Bologna kick off?

Lazio vs Bologna kicks off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday 12th February at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Lazio vs Bologna team news

Lazio Team News

Lazio will not have the services of Patryk Dziczek, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Ciro Immobile as they are all injured at the moment.

Lazio possible starting XI:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Patric, Felipe, Marusic; Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto; Anderson, Zaccagni, Pedro

Bologna Team News

Bologna have several injury woes this weekend as Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Viola, Nicolas Dominguez, Kingsley Michael, Federico Santander are all injured.

Bologna possible starting XI:

Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Hickey, Aebischer, Schouten, De Silvestri; Soriano; Orsolini, Arnautovic