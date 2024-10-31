NFL

Lamar Jackson Sits Out Of Ravens Practice Ahead Of Week 9 With Minor Back Injury

Olly Taliku
The Baltimore Ravens suffered their first major scare off the season this week, as their star quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to miss out on training with a back injury.    

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice

The Ravens initially said that Lamar Jackson was to miss practice on Wednesday in order to rest but when Baltimore’s injury report came out after, Jackson was listed to have a back injury.

This is the first practice that Jackson has missed so far this season, in what is an early scare to one of the current top Super Bowl contenders.

John Harbaugh stated before practice that Jackson was only missing out due to rest so despite the injury report, it seems that the Ravens aren’t too worried about their superstar missing any game time.

Baltimore face the Broncos on Sunday afternoon in week 9 and Jackson is still expected to play as the Ravens look to build on their 5-3 record to begin the season.

Jackson has been as influential as ever for the Ravens to start this season and he is already one of the top contenders to win the NFL regular season MVP award, as he hopes to win back to back awards.

The dual purpose quarterback has been putting up more impressive numbers this year with an average of 262.75 passing yards per week through his first nine games of the season.

It isn’t just Jackson’s passing that has been on point this year though and the quarterback has looked even more dangerous running the ball this season now that he is down to his desired weight and size.

Jackson has 62.5 total rushing yards per game this season so far, but only two rushing touchdowns in what has been a much quieter year in the endzone with the new addition of running back Derrick Henry.

There seems to be no fears that Jackson won’t play this weekend in week 9, but if he is for whatever reason forced to miss out, backup QB Josh Johnson would start.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

