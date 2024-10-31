The Baltimore Ravens suffered their first major scare off the season this week, as their star quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to miss out on training with a back injury.

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice

The Ravens initially said that Lamar Jackson was to miss practice on Wednesday in order to rest but when Baltimore’s injury report came out after, Jackson was listed to have a back injury.

This is the first practice that Jackson has missed so far this season, in what is an early scare to one of the current top Super Bowl contenders.

John Harbaugh stated before practice that Jackson was only missing out due to rest so despite the injury report, it seems that the Ravens aren’t too worried about their superstar missing any game time.

Coach Harbaugh says QB Lamar Jackson received a rest day. pic.twitter.com/bSxZTBVjZG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2024

Baltimore face the Broncos on Sunday afternoon in week 9 and Jackson is still expected to play as the Ravens look to build on their 5-3 record to begin the season.

Jackson has been as influential as ever for the Ravens to start this season and he is already one of the top contenders to win the NFL regular season MVP award, as he hopes to win back to back awards.

The dual purpose quarterback has been putting up more impressive numbers this year with an average of 262.75 passing yards per week through his first nine games of the season.

It isn’t just Jackson’s passing that has been on point this year though and the quarterback has looked even more dangerous running the ball this season now that he is down to his desired weight and size.

Jackson has 62.5 total rushing yards per game this season so far, but only two rushing touchdowns in what has been a much quieter year in the endzone with the new addition of running back Derrick Henry.

There seems to be no fears that Jackson won’t play this weekend in week 9, but if he is for whatever reason forced to miss out, backup QB Josh Johnson would start.