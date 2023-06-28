Lakers Plan On Re-Signing D’Angelo Russell

Due to unpopular belief, the Los Angeles Lakers are planning on re-signing point guard D’Angelo Russell despite poor playoff play last season.



The Lakers deciding that they might bring back Russell stems from their interest in Kyrie Irving this offseason. Irving may be too expensive and the Lakers have other players they would like to keep such as Austin Reaves. Russell was traded for by the team from the Timberwolves and was also initially drafted by the Lakers, so there has been some affinity between them.

Obviously Lakers fans would want them to not keep Russel due to his poor performance in the NBA playoffs last season. The Lakers got swept by the champion Denver Nuggets and Russell was simply a non-factor. In only 23.5 minutes played per game, Russell averaged 6.3 points 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 32% from the field and an abysmal 13% from three point range.

His performance in the Western Conference Finals was a fall from grace from his play in the earlier rounds. Against the second seed Grizzlies, Russell averaged 14.7 points on 45% shooting from the field. So maybe his play in the WCF was an outlier.The Lakers do need a capable point guard so maybe Russell is the only option they can afford and maybe the only team to take him on after his poor WCF performance.

LeBron is not getting any younger and neither is Anthony Davis, so getting a point guard to hold down the fort. Even with those two, whoever the point guard is could thrive. Russell has had some success in the past years playing for the Brooklyn Nets. There is a realm of possibility Russell can recreate his past performances while wearing the purple and gold.